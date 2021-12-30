ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer Covered in Mayo After Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

Duke's Mayo Bowl took place today. South Carolina and North Carolina were the participants. College football diehards and sickos will remember the Mayo Bowl from last year, when everyone was led to believe that the ceremonial Gatorade bath would be mayonnaise instead, but it ended up being water and everyone was both disappointed and angry with the Duke's Mayo Bowl Twitter account.

Well, this year they became a brand of their word. The Gamecocks took down the Tarheels 38-21. Head coach Shane Beamer received a Gatorade bath in the waning seconds of the game to get a base layer of liquid. Then he was handed the trophy and was covered in mayo. The glorious promise has been fulfilled.

A historic moment. Postgame baths will never be the same. Beamer will go down as the first coach in history to receive a mayo bath.

We will all remember where we were when this occurred.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Roundup: How About That Rose Bowl; Here Comes Carson Wentz; Health vs. Politics

.. Jamaica to deport Colombian wanted in Haiti president assassination ... Important work from our friends over at Mental Floss that you didn't know you needed ... Call me crazy but perhaps it'd be fair to cut Kirk Herbstreit a bit of slack ... No casualties reported in Colorado wildfire ... Tributes continue to pour in for Betty White ... Pandemic politics force out hundreds of public health officials ... Metaverse will continue to be a thing in 2022 ... No. 1 Baylor puts another impressive win in its pocket ... Penn State sneaks another disastrous fake in before the season ends ... Colts activate Carson Wentz ... Aaron Rodgers to appear on ManningCast ... How Atlanta Braves reliever Tyler Matzek conquered the yips and won a World Series ... Betty White was always on television ... Six hurt in Philadelphia shooting ... Ariana Grande, skilled improviser ...
FOOTBALL
The Big Lead

Riding Mayo Bath High, Shane Beamer Torched a College Football Reporter

Shane Beamer's South Carolina side trounced North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, allowing him the privilege of becoming one of history's great groundbreakers in the mayonnaise-dousing department. Obviously hopped up on the adrenaline only 4.5 gallons of watered-down condiments can fuel, the first-year Gamecocks coach cleaned up and got to important offseason business. Namely, responding CBS college football reporter Dennis Dodd, who had the audacity to suggest the Mayo Bowl wasn't intriguing in a since-deleted tweet.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Indiana Basketball Gets Super Sneaky, Thinks You Won't Notice

Mike Woodson's first year in Bloomington has had its moments as the Indiana Hoosiers have compiled a 10-3 record to this point and appear from every angle to be an NCAA Tournament team. They certainly would have liked to get off to a better start in Big Ten play though as yesterday's road defeat at the hands of Penn State dropped them to 1-2 in the conference.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
The Big Lead

Michigan State Delivered Pitt an Incredibly Bad Beat and It Broke a Guy

Things looked so promising for Pittsburgh through 50 minutes of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Third-string quarterback Davis Beville was outplaying Michigan State's Payton Thorne and the Panthers' defense was thwarting both ground and aerial attacks. But then Mel Tucker's team did what it's done so often this magical season: kept on chopping in the form of a 21-point fourth quarter. Which was enough to win and cover the 3.5 points required by Vegas oddsmakers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Two Fans Fight During Pitt-Michigan State Game

Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Reacting to Another SEC Title Game and What the 12-Team College Football Playoff TV Schedule Should Look Like

Alabama and Georgia each rolled in their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games, creating another sleepy New Year's Eve experience. What can college football do about the lack of buzz and excitement come playoff time? The 12-team tournament will help but getting the timing right will be both challenging and important. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster offers a modest proposal of what such a schedule would like in terms of television.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
The Big Lead

Roundup: Happy New Year!; Alabama Dominated Cincinnati; Georgia Blew Out Michigan

Photos from New Year's celebrations around the world ... Betty White died at 99 ... Joe Biden threatens Vladimir Putin with "severe" sanctions over Ukraine ... Colorado wildfires are still a threat despite snow ... 1,000 homes have already been destroyed by the fires ... U.S. reports 500,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day ... S&P 500 gained 27 percent in 2021 ... Stocks closed out a banner year ... Gambling soared to new heights in 2021 ... Denis O'Dell died at 98 ... Alabama dominated Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl ... Georgia blew out Michigan in the Orange Bowl ... Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 ... Lakers traded Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers ... Celtics legend Sam Jones died at 88 ... Real Madrid wants Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland ...
ALABAMA STATE
The Big Lead

Someone Keeps Prank Calling the Press Box During Alabama-Cincinnati

Alabama proved quite superior in the trenches during the first half of today's first College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati and the result has been a ho-hum 30 minutes and a very expected outcome. That doesn't mean the Cotton Bowl has been without its surprises because how many members of the press thought they'd be the target of aspiring Crank Yankers? It's a thing that happened, per The Athletic's Alabama writer Aaron Suttles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Roundup: Emma Watson Almost Quit Harry Potter; Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene; Bengals Clinch AFC North

Powerball jackpot jumps over $522 million ... Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene ... NASA taking its time deploying James Webb space telescope ... Stock futures rise heading into Monday ... Child tax credit's extra help ends ... Flight cancellations are piling up ... Omicron is taking a toll on businesses ... "Spider-Man: No Way Home" soars past $600 million domestically ... Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter series ... Bengals clinched the AFC North ... Ja'Marr Chase broke the single-game rookie receiving record ... Raiders scored a huge win over the Colts ... Antonio Brown melted down mid-game ... And Bruce Arians is done with him ... Josh Allen and the Bills inched closer to an AFC East title ... Texas A&M landed big-time linebacker Harold Perkins ...
NFL
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Is Wearing Receiving Gloves, Wants the Damn Ball

Jim Harbaugh took a circuitous route to the type of winning expected at Michigan. But here he is, in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia with a Wolverines team capable of capturing the ultimate crown. Of all four remaining coaches, he's the only one you'd expect to wear receiving gloves out on the field during pregame warmups. And sure enough he's doing just that as we approach kickoff from the Orange Bowl in Miami.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Gatorade#American Football#Tarheels
The Big Lead

Chris Jones Ripped Joe Burrow's Name Off His Jersey

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals faced their biggest test to date this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs came to town. It was a great game through three quarters and the Bengals fought back from a two-touchdown deficit, shaving it to only four points in the early fourth quarter.
NFL
The Big Lead

Watching Ben Roethlisberger's First Career Start Will Make You Feel Old

There's a very good chance tonight marks the last time Ben Roethlisberger puts on a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform and joins a huddle at Heinz Field. So there will be a heavy stream of retrospect doled out on the broadcast and social media. Just a fair warning there if that is something you as a viewer aren't particularly interested in consuming. The future Hall of Famer will be making his 246th of hopefully 247 regular-season starts for the franchise and has another 22 playoff games to his name.
NFL
The Big Lead

Bill Belichick Delighted By Reporter's Child

Try to think of the last time you saw Bill Belichick smile. Really think hard about this one. Well, we can reset the clock because the New England Patriots head coach had a pure moment of joy on Monday. During his press availability, Belichick was asked a question by NBC...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Jalen Hurts Nearly Crushed by Fans Falling Out of Stands

Jalen Hurts came into FedEx Field today and left with a massive win over the Washington Football Team. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles managed to secure a 20-16 win with a clutch interception to end the game. The Eagles are 9-7 and this win gave a big boost to their playoff chances.
NFL
The Big Lead

Joe Burrow is Absolutely a Top 5 NFL Quarterback ... For Now

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, they hoped he'd one day develop into an elite NFL quarterback capable of carrying a scarred franchise back into the postseason. One could make the argument that it took less than two years for that dream to become a reality. The LSU product has been the talk of football over the past two weeks as he's posted historically great performances to capture the AFC Central crown.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chiefs Jacket Catches on Fire During Bengals Game

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the Bengals in Cincinnati today, playing in the early afternoon slot in a game that has significant playoff implications. The Chiefs got off to a good start with two quick touchdowns, but not all was well on the Kansas City sideline. It is cold in...
NFL
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Wearing John Madden Cleats vs. Falcons

Sunday is the first day of NFL football since the passing of John Madden. The larger-than-life figure will be honored in all sorts of ways today, as he has been in the past five days. Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is known for wearing exceptionally creative cleats. He wanted to...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy