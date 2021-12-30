South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer Covered in Mayo After Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

Duke's Mayo Bowl took place today. South Carolina and North Carolina were the participants. College football diehards and sickos will remember the Mayo Bowl from last year, when everyone was led to believe that the ceremonial Gatorade bath would be mayonnaise instead, but it ended up being water and everyone was both disappointed and angry with the Duke's Mayo Bowl Twitter account.

Well, this year they became a brand of their word. The Gamecocks took down the Tarheels 38-21. Head coach Shane Beamer received a Gatorade bath in the waning seconds of the game to get a base layer of liquid. Then he was handed the trophy and was covered in mayo. The glorious promise has been fulfilled.

A historic moment. Postgame baths will never be the same. Beamer will go down as the first coach in history to receive a mayo bath.

We will all remember where we were when this occurred.