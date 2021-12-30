ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top Moments From Mediaite’s Podcast ‘The Interview’ in 2021

By Mediaite Staff
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2020 Mediaite launched our podcast The Interview, hosted by editor in chief Aidan McLaughlin. Since, it has featured some of the biggest names in news, from Rachel Maddow to Tucker Carlson. This year, McLaughlin spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the 2020 election, CNN’s Clarissa...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

A Look Ahead For The News Media: Ten Things To Watch In 2022

As we head into 2022, the news is filled with uncertainties — when the pandemic ends and whether inflation ebbs, to name just a few. The same is true in the business of news, as the past year saw disruption, what with the surprise departures of a number of news personalities and the prospect of more in the coming year, while all of the networks are trying to beef up their streaming offerings in anticipation of an eventual shift in live TV viewing habits. Here are ten things to watch out for in the coming year: January 6th To start off the year, almost...
ECONOMY
mediaite.com

Mediaite’s Most Influential in News Media 2021

Just before the end of 2021, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross celebrated a full year as host of her Saturday show. It was quite a year for The Cross Connection, which took the spot vacated by Joy Reid’s move to weekdays. Cross’s guest list is unapologetically progressive, like her commentary, including frequent visits from members of Congress, like progressive caucus leadership, members of The Squad, and the other public faces of the movement. An opinion host and influencer, Cross focuses on progressive ideas, progressive policy, and progressive views, with a particular focus on issues of race and social justice. MSNBC attracts one of the largest Black audiences in cable TV, and The Cross Connection routinely beats CNN in the time slot. Clips from her show appear on other networks (often as fodder for the right), and her social media presence is huge. Her name has even come up when observers talk about who MSNBC might select to replace outgoing Brian Williams at 11 p.m. For a first-year, or any year, that’s a lot of influence.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
John Avlon
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Laurie Segall
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Pete Hegseth
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Clarissa Ward
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Fox News#Conservatism#Cnn#Mediaite#New York Times#White House#Rolling Stone#Capitol#The Washington Post#Spotify#Evangelical#The Threat Of American#Israeli
mediaite.com

Top 10 People in Media Who Got Canceled or Fired in 2021

This past year saw many familiar faces across news, sports and culture scorned, fired or otherwise ostracized from polite society. From sexual harassment allegations, to breaches in journalistic ethics to some very controversial statements, it seemed like everywhere you looked, another person of note had stumbled beyond redemption. Of course,...
NFL
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy