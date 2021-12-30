Top Moments From Mediaite’s Podcast ‘The Interview’ in 2021

Just before the end of 2021, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross celebrated a full year as host of her Saturday show. It was quite a year for The Cross Connection, which took the spot vacated by Joy Reid’s move to weekdays. Cross’s guest list is unapologetically progressive, like her commentary, including frequent visits from members of Congress, like progressive caucus leadership, members of The Squad, and the other public faces of the movement. An opinion host and influencer, Cross focuses on progressive ideas, progressive policy, and progressive views, with a particular focus on issues of race and social justice. MSNBC attracts one of the largest Black audiences in cable TV, and The Cross Connection routinely beats CNN in the time slot. Clips from her show appear on other networks (often as fodder for the right), and her social media presence is huge. Her name has even come up when observers talk about who MSNBC might select to replace outgoing Brian Williams at 11 p.m. For a first-year, or any year, that’s a lot of influence.

