Business

2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

By Taneasha White
insideedition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for...

www.insideedition.com

theeastcountygazette.com

$15 Minimum Wage Arriving in 2022 to These States! Check Here!

As the year 2021 comes to a close, a total of 26 states have declared increases in the minimum wage for 2022, with 22 of those states putting the hikes into effect on January 1. California has the largest state minimum wage, $15 per hour. According to the Bureau of...
Inc.com

Why Some Business Owners Want to Raise the Minimum Wage to Spur Economic Recovery

A coalition of business owners is sweet on the minimum wage increases that kicked off the new year since they believe the wage hikes can boost economic recovery. More than 20 states increased their minimum wage as the year began and an additional four states, plus the nation's capital, will see minimum wage raises later in the year, according to Business for a Fair Minimum Wage. The organization is a network of more than 1,000 employers and business organizations that favors a federal minimum wage increase--thinking that runs counter to conventional economic arguments.
CBS Denver

Minimum Wage Workers In Denver Get Pay Bump To Begin 2022

(CBS4) — Workers in the City of Denver are getting a pay bump. The city’s minimum wage is now more than $15 an hour.(credit: CBS) As of Jan. 1, minimum wage workers are making $15.87. In 2021, it was $14.77. This increase was the last in a series of increases that city council called “catch-up phases.” Those began in 2020.
eenews.net

Rafting companies warn fed wage mandate could drown industry

The peak season for commercial rafting in Colorado normally occupies an intense 90-day window that starts in late spring. But in 2022, January might prove to be an equally vital period for the industry. That’s when opponents of a new federal minimum wage mandate will ask a federal judge to bar the increase.
cpr.org

Colorado minimum wage rising by 24 cents with the new year

Starting today, Colorado’s minimum wage is $12.56 an hour for regular workers and $9.54 for tipped employees. Thanks to a voter-approved law a few years ago, the state's rate increased rapidly for a few years, hitting $12.00 in 2020. Now it gets a cost-of-living bump annually based on the Consumer Price Index. That increase is calculated from the middle of one year to the next. That means the relatively rapid rise in inflation felt in the fall of 2021 isn’t part of this increase, but will be reflected in the 2023’s rate.
WZOZ 103.1

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are already making 15-dollars an hour. That increase is a 70-cent hike for the majority of employees outside of New York City.
chronicle99.com

26 US States To Hike Their Minimum Wage In 2022, But Employers Hiking Pay Faster

Twenty-six U.S States are all set to raise their minimum wage in 2022. However, employers raise the base pay, and workers will see significant financial gains reports CNBC. Workers have been upping the ante and demanding at least $15 per hour. However, the recent pay hike and surging inflation mean that the base hourly pay is insufficient. Activists have been pushing for a base per hour pay higher than $15, citing inflation and surging prices of essential commodities.
fox26houston.com

These 25 states will see a minimum wage boost in 2022

Workers in 25 states, or half the nation, are set to receive a pay boost in 2022. Below is a FOX Business roundup of where the new increases are and when they will take effect, according to data by Paycor. Dec. 31, 2021. The first minimum wage increase of 2022...
wirx.com

Minimum Wage Going Up

Michigan’s minimum wage will increase with the new year. Starting January first, the standard goes up by 22 cents, bringing minimum wage to $9.87 per hour. Jennifer Fields with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity told Michigan News Network wages are expected to increase annually, as long as the state unemployment rate stays below 8.5%. So how long until the minimum wage reaches the $15 an hour?
bloombergtax.com

Minimum Wage Levels Will Rise in Half of American States in 2022

Nearly half of U.S. states will ring in the new year with higher minimum wages, with 30, as well as the District of Columbia, now over the federal rate of $7.25, a rate that’s not changed for more than a decade. In total, 25 states will see boosts to...
Fast Company

A record number of U.S. states are hiking the minimum wage in 2022—but only 2 will pay $15 an hour

Some 81 different states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2022—a single-year record if we’re counting just government-mandated pay increases, the National Employment Law Project says in a new report. Yet by the end of the year, only two of these states and 47 cities and counties will have hit the $15-per-hour threshold that labor activists have been pushing for since 2012. It’s a reminder that even where workers are seeing wages climb, the pace is often very, very slow. (One anti-poverty activist in California, Joe Sanberg, just filed an $18-per-hour minimum wage ballot initiative, arguing, “now we have to move the ball forward and farther.”) The federal minimum wage, $7.25, hasn’t changed since 2009.
nyassembly.gov

Speaker Heastie Statement on Minimum Wage Increase

The Assembly Majority believes that putting families first means that every hardworking New Yorker is able to earn a meaningful wage to achieve financial independence and support their families. That is why in 2016, we fought tirelessly to enact legislation that would establish a meaningful plan forsustainable growth in New...
