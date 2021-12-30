The best workout routines for beginners and the home gym equipment you need to do them
- Beginning a new workout routine may seem both intimidating and confusing, but it doesn't have to be.
- With the right workout routines and equipment, anyone can develop and maintain an effective workout.
- We spoke with personal trainers about the best workouts for beginners and the must-have home gym equipment.
The start of a new year often brings with it the intention to start (or restart) a workout routine. And although the "new year, new you" cliche isn't something anyone should subscribe to, increasing the amount of time you spend moving around each day is highly beneficial — and there's nothing wrong with using a date like January 1 to find some motivation to do so.
But while starting a new workout routine leads to plenty of benefits, it also creates a whole lot of questions. If you're new to exercise, it's likely you've Googled what kinds of workouts you should be doing and the kind of equipment you need. Don't fret; these are all the exact questions even fitness pros had at some point.
What's most important is having the right information from Day 1. At the very least, getting after the right kind of workout and refueling with the right foods helps you see results quicker.
But going too hard on high-intensity workouts right away increases your risk for serious injury because your body isn't used to the movements and load. And wrecking yourself to the point where your legs feel like lead is an easy way to burn bright and fast but lose the motivation to turn this new hobby into a sustainable part of your life.
To make getting fit easier (and less confusing), we rounded up advice from exercise pros to help those fresh to the fitness scene develop and maintain a new routine. Below is all the information you need, including the best workout programs for beginners , insight into how often you should work out , and the best home gym equipment that'll help you reach your goals.What are the best workout programs for beginners?
If you're wondering… where do I even start?
One of the easiest ways to begin a regular workout regimen is to have some kind of plan to follow. At-home exercise programs work really well for this, since your sweat session is pre-programmed for you whenever you have the motivation to log on or open an app. You definitely want a program catered for beginners so all the moves are explained and at a level safe for your body.
Here is a couple of our favorite workout apps for beginners :Obé Fitness App (Monthly Subscription) Obé fitness uses high-energy, 28-minute workout videos and a commitment to community to offer users a different kind of at-home fitness routine. $26.99 FROM OBÉ
GLO (Monthly Subscription) A streaming service that gives you access to more than 4,000 yoga, mediation, and pilates classes. $18.00 FROM GLO
If you're not into at-home workout routines, exercise basics like walking, jogging, cycling, and even playing on the playground with your kids all still apply. If you're having trouble figuring out where to start with getting fit, think about what you do now and then how you can add just a little more, Joni Boyd , PhD, CSCS, a NASM-certified trainer and associate professor of exercise science and coaching at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC told Insider.
If your current regimen is simply walking around your house, do more of that — but take it outside and add a goal of one mile. Then make it two miles or start jogging that one mile.
Here are some helpful resources if you're starting a new cardio routine:
- The ultimate guide on how to start running to get ultra-fit for 2021
- I love walking but feel bad for not doing more intense workouts. Is low-impact exercise enough to improve my health?
Of course, you also want to consider your overall goals when looking for a workout to follow, Boyd added. Do you want to build strength to lift heavy weights? Gain muscle or increase muscle size? Improve your endurance or stamina so you can work for longer without getting fatigued?
Each of these objectives requires different methods of training, Boyd explains, and while they do overlap, it's still smart to choose a program that tailors directly to the goal.
Strength vs. cardio?
Every person new to fitness will at some point wonder if they should be doing more cardio , like running , dancing, or high-intensity interval training (aka HIIT), or more strength training , whether that's with bodyweight exercises or lifting dumbbells .
Really, it's best to do a combo of both, Boyd says. You can accomplish that by doing cardio one day and dumbbells the next. But you can also incorporate both into a workout : Intervals (which involve working hard for a set time like 30 seconds, then resting for a set time like another 30 seconds) will benefit your cardiovascular system, and if you incorporate weights, can help you build lean muscle and strength, too.
Phil Higgins , CSCS, clinical director at Bespoke Treatments physical therapy center in Seattle touts the benefits of strength training and how it translates from the gym to everyday life. For example, if you prefer outdoor activities, like hiking or running , weightlifting will help you get better at them.
Higgins told Insider it's especially helpful to team up with a fitness professional when starting a strength training program (or any fitness program).
The expert can help you determine your more specific goals, how to get there, and what program will work best for you. Usually, that requires funds, but there are a handful of online AI and personal training apps that are cheap or free. Here are some of our favorites:Nike Run Club App Whatever running event you're training for, Nike's Run Club is designed to get you ready for race day $0.00 FROM NIKE
Freeletics Membership One of the best-established online coaching apps for building fitness, getting toned, and losing weight with exercise, Freeletics was designed to challenge and inspire users to become their best selves mentally and physically. $11.99 FROM FREELETICS
NeoU Fitness App (Monthly Subscription) NeoU grants access to almost 2,000 different on-demand and livestreamed workouts from some of the top fitness trainers. $15.00 FROM NEOU
How hard should I go?
With new year energy on blast, your intentions might drive you to jump into a workout routine that includes going all-out in HIIT workouts or heavy lifting sessions for an hour a day.
To put it simply, don't do that. It's a recipe for burn-out and injury. Instead, ease into your workout routine so you enjoy it more and you stick with it longer, Boyd suggested.
One of the easiest ways to make sure you're escalating safely is to wear a heart rate monitor (either a chest strap or a smartwatch that detects your heart rate via your wrist) to determine your intensity during a workout.
If you're new to fitness, Boyd suggests staying in Zone 1 (55-75% max heart rate) or 2 (76-85% max heart rate) while your body adjusts to the new movements and ask. As you get fitter, move up to that all-out effort in zone 3 (86-100% max heart rate).
Here are the heart rate monitors and fitness trackers we recommend:Garmin HRM-Dual The Garmin HRM-Dual uses a comfortable braided chest strap, remains in place, and never loses a connection — we often forgot we were wearing it. $58.98 FROM AMAZON Originally $69.98 | Save 16%
Fitbit Charge 5 Maybe an Apple Watch is too much — but if you still want to track his fitness, then the Fitbit Charge 5 is an excellent option. $129.94 FROM AMAZON Originally $179.95 | Save 28% $129.94 FROM TARGET Originally $179.95 | Save 28% $129.94 FROM BEST BUY Originally $179.95 | Save 28% $129.94 FROM FITBIT Originally $179.95 | Save 28% $129.99 FROM KOHL'S Originally $179.99 | Save 28% $179.95 FROM REI
Apple Watch Series 7 Much more than a timepiece, the Apple Watch can also be used for keeping track of workouts, making phone calls, sending text messages, setting timers and alarms, counting calories, and more. $349.00 FROM AMAZON Originally $399.00 | Save 13% $349.00 FROM WALMART Originally $399.00 | Save 13% $399.00 FROM APPLE $399.00 FROM BEST BUY
What kind of equipment should I use?
If you're wondering… what equipment do I need?
You don't need a lot of gear to work out — or truly any, for that matter, especially if you're just starting out and learning what your body can do. But if you want to build muscle and strength, adding resistance to your exercises will help.
Higgins said a good and inexpensive go-to is mini resistance bands. Of course, dumbbells and kettlebells will also do the trick.
Here's the best gear to add to your home gym:
Resistance bands
Higgins said they always use mini or looped resistance bands at his office. You can incorporate them into almost any move, including squats, deadlifts, glute bridges, rows, bicep curls, and triceps extensions.
Some say resistance bands are better than owning a pair of dumbbells , too. Not only are they easier to store but they tend to be far cheaper (and they're in stock more often).TheraBand Resistance Band Set Theraband's resistance bands are great for stretching and toning your muscles, and can be used for multiple types of exercises. $10.05 FROM AMAZON Originally $15.00 | Save 33%
Bodylastics Stackable Tube Resistance Bands If you're looking for a comprehensive workout with your new favorite accessories, the Bodylastics Stackable Tube Resistance Bands may be the way to go. $49.95 FROM BODYLASTICS $49.95 FROM AMAZON
Serious Steel Fitness Resistance Bands (Full Set) With resistance up to 120 pounds and a considerable variation in lengths and widths, the Serious Steel Resistance Bands are our favorites for diverse exercises. $119.00 FROM AMAZON $11.90 FROM WALMART
Dumbbells
Dumbbells are a staple in most home gyms, as they add weight to any exercise and can easily store in the corner.
For those new to strength, a set of 5-pound and/or 10-pound weights might be a good place to start, depending on your fitness level, Higgins says — even better if you can score a set of adjustable dumbbells .PowerBlock Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbells Powerblock's dumbbells offer weight up to 24 pounds in each hand, feature a comfortable, balanced grip, and allow for a variety of exercises. $245.97 FROM AMAZON
Titan Fitness Loadable 20" Olympic Dumbbell Handles Lifting dumbbells loaded with Olympic plates can make some exercises awkward. $74.98 FROM TITAN FITNESS $69.98 FROM AMAZON
Kabuki Strength Kyubell The Kyubells from Kabuki Strength feature a unique design that's meant to offer multiple grips, allowing them to be used for more than just curls. $187.98 FROM KABUKI
Kettlebells
If you're looking to turn up your workout intensity, kettlebells will definitely do so, not only by adding weight, but also offering options to elevate your heart rate with low-impact exercises, a la the kettlebell swing.
Start with a 20-lb kettlebell if you haven't used one before or don't use one regularly.Everlast Vinyl Dipped Kettlebell Made from cast iron and coated in a metallic vinyl ensures long lasting durability and prevents most damage to flooring. Both LB and KG conversations and color-coded vinyl make for easy selection during circuit training. $15.99 FROM EVERLAST
AmazonBasics Vinyl Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell Improve strength, coordination, and endurance with the AmazonBasics Vinyl Kettlebell. This hand-held weight amps up your fitness with dynamic training capabilities. $21.99 FROM AMAZON
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights Wide weight range offers a variety of workouts including swings, rows, squats, twists, and more. Provides cardio, strength, and conditioning while toning your arms, legs, and core. With the turn of a dial, you can easily adjust from 8 to 40 lbs., rapidly switch from one exercise to the next. $170.99 FROM AMAZON $129.00 FROM BOWFLEX Originally $179.00 | Save 28%
Other equipment to consider
Resistance bands, dumbbells, and kettlebells only scratch the surface in terms of useful home gym equipment — there are an endless number of options depending on your fitness level, desired workout, amount of space you have available, and budget. Here are a few other pieces of equipment to consider, from jump ropes to pull-up bars :TRX GO Suspension Training A lightweight and easy-to-use suspension training system, the TRX GO has everything you need to complete full-body workouts from the comfort of your home. $129.94 FROM AMAZON
Crossrope Get Lean Set Crossrope reimagines the tried-and-true jump rope by offering multiple weighted rope options, an easy-to-use handle clipping system, and a companion app with workouts and insight. $99.00 FROM CROSSROPE $99.00 FROM AMAZON
Everlast Flex Slam Ball, 20 LBS Everlast's Flex Slam Ball adds versatility to your workout, helping you build strength while also improving stamina and explosiveness. $34.99 FROM AMAZON
Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar The Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar is easy on your hands, installs effortlessly, and is made of long-lasting chrome steel. $34.97 FROM AMAZON Originally $60.00 | Save 42%
How often should I work out?
It's a good idea to move your body in some way every day, but you don't want to go for extreme intensities all the time (like that Zone 3 of your heart rate), especially if you're just starting out.
Instead, incorporate cross-training, which is when you do an activity that supports your main form of working out. This can look like mixing in days of light bike rides if you have access to an indoor spin bike or an outdoor bicycle and/or gentle yoga in your living room. "Think: Nurture your body and your workouts, don't beat yourself up," Boyd said.
One more reminder: No matter what program you choose, all experts say that in order to see results, you have to stay consistent. Heather Vellers , PhD, clinical exercise physiologist and assistant professor in exercise physiology at Texas Tech University told Insider it can take up to eight weeks to really see changes happen, including gaining strength, improving cardio fitness, or seeing a change in body composition. — so, stick with it.
And don't forget that nutrition and recovery are just as important as the workout itself. At least two days of active rest is a good place to start, Higgins says. This can look like a short walk, an easy bike ride, or a session of yoga. You can also take your rest day to do some active stretching or foam rolling.How do I stay motivated?
While you want to move your body in some way every day, you definitely don't want to go at an all-out or high-intensity effort every day, Vellers said. You'll get mentally and physically exhausted, which can easily kill your motivation. Consider starting with one hard day, then two easy days (like going for a walk), and repeating that sequence, she advised. Or just start with one hard day a week and the rest easier movement days, allowing for walks, light jogs, or yoga.
Also, to keep your enthusiasm for exercise, think about what drives you in everyday life, Higgins said. Maybe you're self-motivated, maybe you need a group to work out with and keep you accountable, maybe competition drives you — whatever it is, look for it in your workout choices. Use this advice for inspiration:
1. Find workouts that mimic an in-person experience
Sign up for a trainer's Zoom workout with a friend, do something like obé's virtual "workout parties" where you can have seven friends join you for a fitness class, or sign up for a dance app and have a dance party with 10 of your friends. You could also convince your roommate or friend to get on the same workout plan. Any of these tactics will bring you an accountability buddy — someone you're motivated to show up for — and a way to connect with fit pals, even if not in person.Obé Fitness App (Monthly Subscription) Obé fitness uses high-energy, 28-minute workout videos and a commitment to community to offer users a different kind of at-home fitness routine. $26.99 FROM OBÉ
Classpass Membership ClassPass is a monthly service that lets you join the fitness studio trend for $15 or less per class, which is half the traditional cost. $15.00 FROM CLASSPASS
Nike Training Club Fitness App Sweat with some incredible, knowledgeable trainers, who lead you through intense workouts on the Nike Training app. $0.00 FROM NIKE
Peloton Digital Membership Peloton's Digital Membership app offers a wide variety of live and pre-recorded fitness classes, including yoga, running, strength training, and much more. $12.99 FROM PELOTON
2. Create competition
Companies like Peloton and iFit have competition built into their workouts, courtesy of the leaderboard you'll see during your rides or runs, which shows your ranking and the top performers in class.
Higgins, a former athlete who's driven by others, said he takes this a step further by creating distance competitions with friends. They set a mileage goal on their bikes (you can use any equipment or even outdoor runs and walks), and whoever reaches it last has to buy dinner.Peloton Bike+ Essentials Package Includes: Bike+, one pair of Peloton spin shoes, one set of bike weights, and a reversible workout mat. $2345.00 FROM PELOTON Originally $2695.00 | Save 13%
NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle The NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle is a top-of-the-line stationary bike that offers fantastic features for at-home exercisers through iFit. The rotating 22-inch HD screen streams on-demand, trainer-led workouts that take place both in-studio and in stunning locales around the world. $1999.99 FROM BEST BUY $1999.00 FROM NORDICTRACK
Hydrow Connected Rower The Hydrow Connected Rower is the Peloton of at-home rowing machines, bringing interactive rowing workouts right to your living room. $1795.00 FROM HYDROW Originally $2295.00 | Save 22% $1794.99 FROM BEST BUY Originally $2294.98 | Save 22% $1794.99 FROM AMAZON
Tempo Studio The Tempo Studio is a comprehensive at-home fitness solution with quality equipment and effective streamable workouts. $1995.00 FROM TEMPO Originally $2495.00 | Save 20%
Strava App Strava lets you track your running and riding with GPS, join Challenges, share photos from your activities, and follow friends. $0.00 FROM STRAVA
3. Don't forget to focus on sleep
"It's not just about quantity, but quality," Boyd says. You need those zzz's to let your body recover from the work you put it through — and this benefits the mind, too, by keeping you energized and inspired to keep moving.
Vellers said if your resting heart rate is 10 to 15 beats above normal in the morning, that probably denotes you're not getting enough rest. For those having trouble getting quality shut-eye, check out these products that help you sleep better .Under Armour Athlete Recovery Pants In addition to basic comfort, they do a great job at preventing me from waking up with lingering soreness or pain from the gym. $99.99 FROM UNDER ARMOUR
Under Armour Athlete Recovery 3/4 Sleeve Henley In addition to basic comfort, they do a great job at preventing me from waking up with lingering soreness or pain from the gym. $55.99 FROM UNDER ARMOUR Originally $65.00 | Save 14%
Noisli Sleeping App Maybe it's because I'm a New Yorker and used to hearing sirens and the piercing screeches of subway trains coming to a halt, but my mind needs background noise to fully relax at night. $1.99 FROM ITUNES $1.99 FROM GOOGLE PLAY
Hatch Restore The Hatch Restore has the most light options and sleep sounds of any model we tried and they're all fully controlled through its multifunctional Hatch Sleep app. $129.99 FROM AMAZON
Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask The Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask uses high-quality silk that is super soft and blocks out all unwanted light. $50.00 FROM NORDSTROM
