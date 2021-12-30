ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

By Jarrett Renshaw
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4rAu_0dZK9isN00

WILMINGTON, Del./MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiraling tensions.

In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed to see Russia decrease its military build-up near Ukraine, while Putin said sanctions threatened by Washington and allies could lead to a rupture in ties. The call was requested by Putin.

“President Biden reiterated that substantive progress in these dialogues can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the call created a “good backdrop” for future talks.

The leaders’ exchange set the stage for lower-level engagement between the countries, including a Jan. 9-10 U.S.-Russia security meeting, followed by a Russia-NATO session on Jan. 12, and a broader conference including Moscow, Washington and other European countries slated for Jan. 13.

Despite the talk of diplomacy, the tone of the call was described by officials on both sides as “serious.” And neither country detailed significant progress towards a resolution or the outlines of any deal.

In Kyiv, leaders worry about the 60,000 to 90,000 Russian troops that have gathered to its north, east and south. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization security alliance has been making its own preparations from the west.

Washington has not been convinced by a report over the weekend that Russia would be pulling back about 10,000 troops, with officials saying they’ve seen little evidence of a drawdown. The United States deployed its JSTARS military plane in Ukrainian airspace for the first time earlier this week, though different types of surveillance aircraft are common in the region.

For his part, Biden reiterated his threat of unprecedented sanctions if Russia chose to invade Ukraine.

“Biden laid out two paths,” including diplomacy and deterrence, including “serious costs and consequences,” said a senior administration official.

“Both leaders acknowledged that there were likely to be areas where we could make the meaningful progress as well as areas where agreements may be impossible, and that the upcoming talks would determine more precisely the contours of each of those categories.”

Aides have said the possibilities include measures that would effectively disconnect Russia from the global financial system, while further arming NATO.

Ushakov said Putin “immediately responded” that any sanctions now or later “could lead to a complete breakdown in ties between our countries.” He added: “Our president also mentioned that it would be a mistake that our descendants would see as a huge error.”

Moscow’s troop deployments over the past two months alarmed the West, following its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and its backing of separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it likes.

Moscow, worried by what it says is the West’s re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally-binding guarantees the 30-member NATO alliance will not expand further eastwards, and that certain offensive weapons will not be deployed to Ukraine or other neighboring countries.

The Kremlin said Biden appeared to agree with Putin’s contention that Moscow needed some security guarantees from the West and also that he said the United States did not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Kremlin’s characterization of Biden’s remarks.

Putin has compared the current tensions to the Cold War-era Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Washington regards many of his demands, including restrictions on NATO expansion, as non-starters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#White House#Kremlin#European#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
houstonianonline.com

Putin responds ‘satisfactorily’ to talks with Biden | the interior

Tensions escalated between Washington and Moscow due to the reinforcement of Russian forces on the borders of Eastern Eastern Europe. Biden warned Putin again that an invasion of that country would not be without consequences. Putin, in turn, is said to have stressed that severe sanctions would lead to a split with the West.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens ‘Complete Rupture’ if Biden Bites Back Over Ukraine

The dance between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine got feisty Thursday, with the Russian strongman threatening a “complete rupture” of relations if Biden slaps sanctions on the country if it invades Ukraine. The threat came during a phone call Putin requested in advance of bilateral talks between the two scheduled for next month. Biden pushed back against Putin’s aggression, with two officials telling The New York Times he “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.” The conversation is the second the two have had this month over Ukraine, with Russia offering little information about whether it plans to invade its neighbor. In recent months, it has stationed about 100,000 troops near the country’s border and has urged NATO and the U.S. to withdraw their own forces, but it has not yet launched any of its own troops into Ukraine. Other items discussed included Russia’s opposition to NATO forces in general and nuclear and non-nuclear “global strike” weapons on Ukraine’s border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy