Large Marble Falls community about to enter next phase of development

The national trend in venture capital funding in 2021 is clear: more money overall and bigger rounds per deal. Austin's startup ecosystem fits right in. Austin startups had landed $3.8 billion in funding across 265 deals three-quarters of the way through 2021, according to data from PitchBook. That already put the metro ahead of 2020's record-breaking figures. So when we get a finally tally of 2021, the only question is, how much above past high water mark did we get?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO