Everyone knows that the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia will be coming to an end soon. The Sixers star has not played a single game for the team this season, and he has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to be traded elsewhere. In the meantime, the Sixers are fighting for their lives in the Eastern Conference as Joel Embiid tries to carry a roster that is very clearly shorthanded.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO