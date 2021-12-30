ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denver - Lakewood Mass Shooting Tragedy

 4 days ago

Mental Health Resource Center

Trauma resources and mental health therapists are available for anyone in the community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the tragic mass shooting.

Hours:

Location:

7349 W. Alaska Drive in the Belmar shopping district, Lakewood (

)

The resource center is located across from the Hyatt House hotel in a building signed as "Core Cycling and Wellness."

Ways to help:

Support the needs of victims, families and community affected by the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting tragedy:

Information about the event:

Lakewood Police Identify Injured: 12/29/21 News Release

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday didn’t end until six people were killed, including the suspect. On Tuesday, a mourning father visited a growing memorial outside Sol Tribe Tattoo, telling CBS4 that one of the victims was his daughter, Alicia Cardenas. (credit: CBS) Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father said. The website says she opened the business with shop manager Kevin Strawbridge from the Twisted Sol location in Denver’s Capital Hill. (credit: CBS) “If the person walked in and started hassling the help, she would have been right up front,” Alfredo...
CBS Denver

6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood

UPDATE: Lakewood police say a shooting victim from Hyatt House, Sarah Steck, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She is now the 5th victim in this shooting spree. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night. Police officials say this crime spree started with deadly shootings in Denver. “We have every reason to believe that several instances in Denver are connected, that happened before our incidents here in Lakewood,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police. In total, five people were killed, including the suspect. LPD working an officer involved...
cpr.org

Lakewood police officer injured in Monday’s mass shooting is identified

Monday's mass shooting, that led to the murder of 5 people, involved several violent exchanges between Denver and Lakewood police and the shooter as they pursued him by car and later on foot. The suspect shot at a Denver police car, disabling it before fleeing into Lakewood where he terrorized the Belmar shopping center.
rockydailynews.com

RAW VIDEO: Police give update on shootings across Denver, Lakewood

Denver Police and Lakewood Police held a briefing Tuesday to give the latest information on shootings that killed 5 and wounded 2 across both cities. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
lamarledger.com

PHOTOS: Memorials begin to form as police investigate one day after Denver, Lakewood shooting spree

Memorials began to form Tuesday morning at locations involved in a shooting spree the night before that claimed the lives of five victims and the shooter. The shooting spree began about 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, starting in Denver’s South Broadway neighborhood and ended at Lakewood’s Belmar shopping district with several incidents in between.
CBS Denver

Michael Swinyard Among 5 Victims Of Shootings In Denver And Lakewood On Monday

DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators say Michael Swinyard was one of five people killed in a string of shootings in Denver and Lakewood on Monday. The gunman has been identified as Lyndon McCleod and police believe he was targeting most of his victims. Swinyard lived in the Cheesman Park area of Denver. (credit: CBS) “Certainly the Denver incidents, the one Broadway, the Williams, the individual he was targeting on 6th Avenue, those were known to him… There were prior relationships either personal relationships, business relationships that were involved there,” said Matt Clark, supervisor of Denver’s Major Crimes Division. On Wednesday, the coroner confirmed Swinyard, 67, was shot to death in 1200 block of North Williams Street on Monday. Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn, 35, were shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo at 1st and Broadway. Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. The worker at the Hyatt House who died Tuesday, becoming the fifth victim in the shooting, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, was likely not known to McCleod. Investigators noted there were, “Previous interactions with the hotel, not necessarily that clerk.”
The Denver Gazette

Over $250,000 raised for victims of fatal shooting spree in Denver, Lakewood

After tragedy struck the Denver metro area, people nationwide opened their hearts and wallets to help support the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting rampage. A gunman carried out a series of attacks throughout Denver and Lakewood Monday evening, killing five people and injuring two others. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, $259,620 had been raised for the victims and their families through online fundraisers. The deceased victims are Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa...
9NEWS

Juvenile injured in Denver shooting

DENVER — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Denver on Sunday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD tweeted about the shooting at 7:25 p.m. It occurred in the 4000 block of Milwaukee Street. Police said the juvenile was transported to the hospital in a private...
The urban and suburban development of the community known as Lakewood was started in 1889 by Charles Welch and W.A.H. Loveland, who platted a 13-block area along Colfax Avenue west of Denver in eastern Jefferson County. Loveland, the former president of the Colorado Central Railroad, retired to the new community of Lakewood after many years of living in Golden.

