Denver - Lakewood Mass Shooting Tragedy
Mental Health Resource Center
Trauma resources and mental health therapists are available for anyone in the community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the tragic mass shooting.
Hours:
Location:
7349 W. Alaska Drive in the Belmar shopping district, Lakewood (
)
The resource center is located across from the Hyatt House hotel in a building signed as "Core Cycling and Wellness."
Ways to help:
Support the needs of victims, families and community affected by the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting tragedy:
Information about the event:
Lakewood Police Identify Injured: 12/29/21 News Release
