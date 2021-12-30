Denver - Lakewood Mass Shooting Tragedy

DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators say Michael Swinyard was one of five people killed in a string of shootings in Denver and Lakewood on Monday. The gunman has been identified as Lyndon McCleod and police believe he was targeting most of his victims. Swinyard lived in the Cheesman Park area of Denver. (credit: CBS) “Certainly the Denver incidents, the one Broadway, the Williams, the individual he was targeting on 6th Avenue, those were known to him… There were prior relationships either personal relationships, business relationships that were involved there,” said Matt Clark, supervisor of Denver’s Major Crimes Division. On Wednesday, the coroner confirmed Swinyard, 67, was shot to death in 1200 block of North Williams Street on Monday. Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn, 35, were shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo at 1st and Broadway. Danny Scofield was killed at Lucky13 Tattoo on Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. The worker at the Hyatt House who died Tuesday, becoming the fifth victim in the shooting, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, was likely not known to McCleod. Investigators noted there were, “Previous interactions with the hotel, not necessarily that clerk.”

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO