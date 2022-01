Editor's note: What was Dallas reading in 2021? We are so glad you asked. In another year dominated by "bad news" headlines around the world, it was a lowly bird that captured CultureMap readers' attention most. Just like robin sightings brought a little joy during a harsh winter, so did later news of a big celebrity wedding with Dallas ties, a spectacular Christmas light display competing on TV, and the arrival of a famous Youtuber who made waves in the local food scene. These are the stories that readers devoured this year. Find out our most popular dining, arts, entertainment, travel, society, and real estate stories; most memorable theater experiences; and best and worst movies in their own lists, too.

