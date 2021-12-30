ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

By Brian Hofmann
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow:

Total Change
New cases 1,995,497 +19,774
Hospitalizations 96,193 +484
ICU admissions 11,730 +43
Deaths* 28,780 n/a
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is over 11,000.

In addition, the department reported 13,351 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,985,672 , which is 59.76% of the state’s population. And 36,999 were given booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 5,468 21.4% 18.2%
In ICU 1,243 26.9% 16.2%
On ventilator 776 15.8% 58.0%

Gov. Mike DeWine called up more members of the Ohio National Guard on Wednesday to help hospitals with staffing problems, and he expressed concern over the number of hospitalizations . In the U.S., case numbers have reached their highest levels .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

