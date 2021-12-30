ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Kitchen Global Market Forecasts To 2025: New Models And Channels To Drive Profitability And Revenue

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Kitchen Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food service sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, as a result of changing demographics, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and enhanced lifestyles. Growing population and increasing demand has always necessitated technological advancements in the food service sector. As a result of these improvements, a concept known as cloud kitchen has emerged.

A cloud kitchen, sometimes known as a "ghost kitchen" or "virtual kitchen," is a commercial cooking environment that gives food businesses the tools and resources they need to make menu meals for delivery and takeaway. Cloud kitchens, unlike traditional brick-and-mortar establishments, allow food enterprises to make and deliver culinary goods with low overhead.

The cloud kitchen has several advantages such as lower investment, easy expansion opportunities, increased efficiency, multiple brands under one roof, etc. and is majorly divided into two segments: kitchen type (independent model, shared model & aggregator managed model) and delivery type (delivery only & delivery and takeaway).

The global cloud kitchen market increased in 2020 and it is projected that the market would rise considerably in the next four years to 2025. The global cloud kitchen market is expected to rise due to increased penetration of smartphone, rapid urbanization, growing young population, growing influence of social media, lower costs and investments, and increasing consumer preference for digital orders. The market also faces some challenges like data security and privacy issues, and absence of human touch.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud kitchen market by value, by kitchen type, by delivery type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the global cloud kitchen market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia ( China, Japan, India, Indonesia, & Rest of Asia) and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global cloud kitchen market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global cloud kitchen market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global cloud kitchen market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: DoorDash, Inc., Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, and Kitopi are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increased Penetration of Smartphone
  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Growing Young Population
  • Growing Influence of Social Media
  • Lower Costs and Investment
  • Increasing Consumer Preference for Digital Orders

Challenges

  • Data Security and Privacy Issues
  • Absence of Human Touch

Market Trends

  • Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cloud Kitchen Market
  • Rising Need for Personalization
  • Emergence of Lazy Economy
  • New Models and Channels to Drive Profitability and Revenue

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Cloud Kitchen: An Overview2.2 Cloud Kitchen Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Market: An Analysis3.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Market: Kitchen Type Analysis3.3 Global Cloud Kitchen Market: Delivery Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Cloud Kitchen Market: An Analysis4.2 Europe Cloud Kitchen Market: An Analysis4.3 Asia Cloud Kitchen Market: An Analysis4.4 ROW Cloud Kitchen Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Market Players by Business Models

8. Company Profiles

  • DoorDash, Inc.
  • Kitchen United
  • Rebel Foods
  • Kitopi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcb4zb

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-kitchen-global-market-forecasts-to-2025-new-models-and-channels-to-drive-profitability-and-revenue-301451852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

