ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

TACO BELL® FRANCHISEE NORTH TEXAS BELLS CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, celebrated its 10-year Anniversary on December 21. They hosted their employees and vendors to celebrate the annual Founder's Day and Gladys Award Celebration, which was held at Fogo de Chao in Addison, TX with special guest host Four Day Weekend.

North Texas Bells was founded on December 21, 2011, with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas metroplex. Since then, the company has acquired 34 locations and has organically grown 12 more units bringing their Taco Bell portfolio to 59 locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. North Texas Bells employs over 1,250 people and serves over 27,000 meals per day.

The company was founded with a purpose of "Building Know-How and Creating Opportunities for Others." They enact this purpose through their core values of accountability, integrity, positive energy, guest focus, servant leadership, and recognition. These core values provide the foundation to realize their mission of being "Consistently, Best on Block," and led them to be ranked in the Top #200 Franchises by Franchise Times.

"The 10 years went by fast, and the growth has been tremendous, but I am most proud of the team of people that has made this happen and the family that we have become," said Troy Morrison, President of North Texas Bells.

North Texas Bells is looking forward to the next 10 years and is shifting its strategy to transform from a growth-oriented company into a people-oriented company. They are focused on building the Family and guiding each employee to understand and connect to the purpose, improve productivity, develop professionalism, and help build prosperity for the employees. In addition, giving back is important to serve those in the community and the employees. Troy Morrison created The Gladys Foundation to give back to the community in North Texas through scholarship funds, a hardship fund, children's school supply drive, and partnerships with other local non-profits. If you would like to learn more about The Gladys Foundation or donate to the cause, click here.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 59 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com or follow us on social media. Like: facebook.com/NTBells - Follow: linkedin.com/company/north-texas-bells-llc

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-franchisee-north-texas-bells-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-301452016.html

SOURCE North Texas Bells

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Taco Bell Launches $5 Chalupa Cravings Box Nationwide

For a limited time, customers can get a $5 Chalupa Cravings Box that includes a Chalupa Supreme, Burrito Supreme, soft taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. A veggie version is also offered, replacing meat with black beans and vegetables!. While both versions of the Chalupa Cravings Box are...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Heartwarming Reason This Taco Bell Employee Is A Local Celebrity

The employees at local fast food joints can become legends in no time, if only because we see them so often. Most of us have a favorite barista, or a friendly drive-thru worker who always brightens our day — but some really go above and beyond. That's the case with Erik Poleate, an employee of the Taco Bell in Sycamore, Georgia, who is better known by his nicknames: Taco Bell Guy, Fun Erik, and Nanny Erik (via Daily Chronicle).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Will Have Chicken Wings in the New Year

Starting on January 6, and for one week only, Taco Bell customers will be able to get their hands on Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Wings. The seven-day special will feature five bone-in wings coated in flavorful Mexican queso seasoning, crisped to perfection, and served along with signature spicy ranch dipping sauce. The Crispy Chicken Wings on-the-go box will be available nationwide for $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mashed

This Taco Bell Dessert Combines Tortillas And Chocolate

Taco Bell's research and development team has mastered the art of taking ingredients that already exist at their restaurants and melding them together to market a simple combination as an entirely new and exciting product. A dollop of sour cream is added to a burrito, and it magically becomes a Burrito Supreme. A pedestrian taco is wrapped inside a quesadilla, and it is now the much more exciting Cheesy Gordita Crunch. At other times, Taco Bell borrows from existing products by other brands, such as when it used Doritos as taco shells to create Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Chicken Wings Are Coming to Hudson Valley Taco Bells, But Not For Long

Like many fast food chains, Taco Bell has been boldly experimenting with their menus over the past year. Taco Bell had already released their Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco earlier this year, which seems to have already vanished from the menu. But now, wing lovers will have some to celebrate. Taco Bell is releasing their own chicken wings. But not for long.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Food Drink#Taco Bell#North Texas Bells#Colleyville#Taco Bell Franchisee#Founder S Day#Fogo De Chao#The Gladys Foundation
brandeating.com

Taco Bell Introduces New Island Berry Freeze

Taco Bell offers a taste of the tropics this winter with the introduction of the new, limited-time Island Berry Freeze. The new Island Berry Freeze basically allows takes either their current Wild Strawberry Freeze or Blue Raspberry Freeze and sees a swirl of tropical creamer added in. It's similar in concept as when they offered the Baja Blast Colada Freeze, which was a Baja Blast Freeze swirled with tropical creamer.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Taco Bell franchisee opening Habit Burger locations

California-based The Habit Burger Grill has signed an area development agreement with Lee Mitchell, a multi-unit Taco Bell franchisee, to bring five locations to the Coachella Valley area. "After evaluating the brand's commitment to quality, fresh ingredients and handcrafted menu items, as well as its industry-leading technology and business model...
RESTAURANTS
verdictfoodservice.com

QSR operator Southpaw buys 35 Taco Bell restaurants

Southpaw, an owner and operator of Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), has bought 35 Taco Bell restaurants in the US. The acquired restaurants are located across Northern Virginia and DC-Metro Maryland bolstering Southpaw’s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Southpaw co-founder Judd...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chicken Wings Will Soon Be Coming To Your Local Taco Bell

When people think of chicken wings, national chains like Buffalo Wild Wings or Wingstop might first come to mind. These tasty chicken drumettes have been exploding in popularity over the last few years, with Eat This, Not That! noting that during the pandemic restaurants saw a huge increase in the number of wings we order as a country. But a new entry into the market might take a lot of people by surprise — as it's none other than Taco Bell!
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101wkqx.com

Eureka! Taco Bell bringing back the Mexican Pizza

They finally listened to the masses. The Mexican Pizza is returning to Taco Bell — in either April or May of 2022, according to a food blogger. And it’s coming back bigger than ever, too. Rumor has it that there will be three upgrade options on this fast food delight.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Taco Bell Throwback Is A Roadside Relic

We may not ponder history while chowing down on Taco Bell mainstays, like the Crunchwrap Supreme and seasoned beef chalupas, but the chain dates back to 1962. Back then, the menu featured only five items, rather than today's multitude of options, per the website. These included tacos, burritos, tostados (similar to the tostada on the current menu), frijoles, and something tantalizingly called the "chili burger," all available for just 19 cents each. Amazingly, Taco Bell still sells almost all of these items today, according to the menu on its website, with the chili burger being the only one yet to make a permanent comeback.
SAVANNAH, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald's lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-friend panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain's menu.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy