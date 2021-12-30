ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Looking For A New Year's Resolution? Try Vegan For Veganuary Says UNCHAINEDTV!

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNCHAINEDTV urges its followers to sign up now for this fun, healthy, climate-friendly program! When you sign up for Veganuary you get a vegan start-up kit, scrumptious recipes that fit your budget, nutrition facts and helpful advice! An email a day for 31 days! Oh, and did we mention you also get a celebrity cookbook? Sign up here, get the scoop and the cookbook. Best of all, it's… FREE!

If you've been indulging in high-calorie, low-nutrition comfort food and junk food this holiday season, well…give yourself a break. But, then, on New Year's Day, resolve to reboot by trying this heart-healthy meal plan that also has a much lower carbon footprint! So, it's good for you and the planet. And, the food is absolutely delicious! No sacrifice. You can still have pizza and burgers… just plant-based. Millions have signed up for Veganuary since it launched in 2014 and it's growing every year.

Veganuary shows you delectable ways to bring veggies, grains, fruits and nuts into your diet. Signing up here is so easy. Takes less than a minute and increases the likelihood that you will follow through with your commitment to try plant-based for the month of January. It's a life-changing adventure.

Companies across the globe are participating in Veganuary by promoting fabulous vegan products! Today, from hot dogs to hot cakes, from cheese to ice cream, there's vegan everything. UNCHAINEDTV is so excited to support Veganuary 2022, we've created, especially for Veganuary, a channel on our streaming TV network where you can learn the story of how Veganuary started and check out stars who've gone plant-based. Here's the US Veganuary sign-up link. Here's the UK link. Here's the link for many other nations.

Let 's make 2022 the year of positive change. There 's never been a more important time to try a plant-based diet, for the planet, for animals and yourself. Sign up today and try vegan this January with Veganuary!

UNCHAINEDTV is a streaming network you can access as an APP on your iPhone, Android phone, or on your TV via Roku Device, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV device and LG Smart TV. Visit UnChainedTV.com for download links.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/looking-for-a-new-years-resolution-try-vegan-for-veganuary-says-unchainedtv-301452013.html

SOURCE UnChainedTV

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Android Tv#Junk Food#Amazon Fire Tv#Food Drink#Unchainedtv
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best and Easiest 2-Ingredient Fudge

Whipping up a batch of old-fashioned fudge involves candy-making tools and closely-watched pots—a fun time when you’re in the mood for it but not if you want fudge fast. So imagine our delight at discovering this 2-ingredient fudge! Not only does this no-fail candy require literally two ingredients, but it also comes together in minutes. No candy thermometer is needed.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to cure a hangover: What to eat in the morning on New Year’s Day

What’s that pulsating feeling behind your eyes? That alien scratching at the inside of your skull? That tannic dryness and faint metallic taste coating the inside of your mouth? Oh yes, that’s a hangover. I’d forgotten about those. And you might have forgotten about them, too.After New Year’s Eve celebrations were scuppered by lockdown restrictions at the end of 2020, Britons went all out on New Year’s Eve 202 after the government announced there would be no new measures put in place before 1 January 2022. Firework displays lit up the night skies, revellers partied on through the night and...
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Try a deeper level New Year’s Resolution

We still have some time, but before you nail down a New Years’ resolution, I have a few thoughts on how to reframe the whole “I’m going to fix [insert what you don’t like about yourself] next year” model. We all have areas we’d like...
LIFESTYLE
theatlanta100.com

Rethinking New Year’s resolutions

I’ve never really made New Year’s resolutions. As I’ve grown older, instead I’ve discovered other ways to find inspiration toward growth and change upon starting a new year. I now select a word for the year and create a vision board to help guide me where I want to go.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegoutmag.com

Mellow Mushroom Adds Two New Vegan Pizzas to Menu for Veganuary

The popular stone-baked pizza chain is making it easier than ever to eat vegan this January!. Want to take the Veganuary challenge? Now it’s easier than ever! Mellow Mushroom has joined the ever-growing list of restaurants adding vegan options to their menus for the month of January by adding two new vegan pies to their already vegan-friendly menu.
RECIPES
dmagazine.com

You Should Be Taking a Deeper Look at Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every December 31 it’s the same: As the libations flow and the conversations echo during your New Year’s Eve party, you spill out your lofty resolutions for the coming 12 months. Next year, I’m gonna be healthier! I’m gonna finally download those dating apps! I’m gonna get that promotion!
DALLAS, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Want to make a New Year's promise you can keep? Try these 11 Low Effort Resolutions

It's been a hard year. Coming off another hard year. So when it comes to New Year's resolutions, we need some easy wins. To help, we've created a lighthearted list of what we're calling Low Effort Resolutions. Think: the lowest of low-hanging fruit. These are goals you can reach without hardly needing to lift a finger and improve your physical and mental health in a teeny-tiny way.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

11 best vegan products to try this Veganuary and beyond

Just a few short years ago, the idea of seeing specialist vegan food sections in the meat aisles of supermarkets seemed like plant-based pie-in-the-sky thinking. Yet here we are today with just that, an abundance of animal-free products adorning the shelves of most mainstream stores. What a time to be alive.About 1.5 million people in Britain are thought to be vegan, and the shift in retailers’ offerings – and thinking – is making their lives a hell of a lot easier. But the extent of options can still be variable depending on where you live, especially if that is outside...
RECIPES
TheStreet

Build A Better-for-You Menu In 2022

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Committing to healthier habits in the new year often starts in the kitchen. Adding better-for-you recipes to your arsenal is the start of a more nutrition-focused lifestyle, and whether you're a true home chef or just learning the basics, these dishes can be the gateway to a healthier you.
RECIPES
The Independent

The pursuit of umami: All the food trends that will be big in 2022

When future food historians look back on the year that was 2021, they may be intrigued by how the highs and lows of these past 12 months were closely reflected in what Britons chose to eat throughout the second year of pandemic living.In the early months of 2021, we were thrust into the third national lockdown after a miserable Christmas spent isolating and away from loved ones. Pandemic fatigue was setting in and the frenzied energy of the first two lockdowns that saw people cooking up a storm had faded.In the first quarter of what was shaping up to be...
MARKETS
Norwalk Reflector

Looking to keep up a New Year's resolution? Experts say it's best to start small

It's the start of 2022, which for many in the Greater Columbus area and across the country means once again setting New Year's resolutions. According to a 2020 survey from comparison website Finder, 45.6% of 141.1 million American adults said they wanted to make health-related New Year's resolutions for 2021. But another 2020 survey from data analytics site YouGov found that 49% of people who made resolutions kept some but not all, while 16% did not keep any at all.
COLUMBUS, OH
24/7 Wall St.

12 Food and Drink Slogans You Can’t Forget

An earworm is a song or song fragment that gets stuck in your head, on endless repeat, for a day or a week or more. According to the experts, about 90 percent of people experience one at least once a week. Advertising slogans or catchphrases might not be earworms, exactly, but they do tend to […]
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Chipotle Taps Into a Growing Trend for a New Menu Item

When Brian Niccol left Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell to take over as chief executive at Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report, many expected him to bring the same menu innovation and flurry of limited-time offers that his former employer used so well.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy