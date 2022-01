BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi has not been given a long time to live. He is 60 years young and is dying of cancer. But he is living by faith and with his family by his side, he is not fighting his battle alone. “I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer,” Corsi told WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, a longtime friend. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy. “I should have done it,” he said fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I...

NEWTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO