Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow:

Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is over 11,000.

In addition, the department reported 13,351 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,985,672 , which is 59.76% of the state’s population. And 36,999 were given booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,468 21.4% 18.2% In ICU 1,243 26.9% 16.2% On ventilator 776 15.8% 58.0%

Gov. Mike DeWine called up more members of the Ohio National Guard on Wednesday to help hospitals with staffing problems, and he expressed concern over the number of hospitalizations . In the U.S., case numbers have reached their highest levels .

