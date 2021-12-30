ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will 2022 Be the Year for Amazon Stock to Hit New Highs?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has not had a great year.

With just one trading day left in 2021, Amazon is up only 2.5% for the year. That badly lags the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which are both up more than 23% in 2021.

However, it also lags all of its FAANG peers, as well as other mega cap companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report.

On the plus side, all the FAANG components are up on the year, but only Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report were able to beat the S&P 500.

Yet, Amazon continues to make the list for top stocks to buy for next year.

Cowen analysts like Amazon going into next year. So do the analysts at JPMorgan. There are others too (like Barron's).

The point is, after a year of underperformance, investors want to know if Amazon will be able to come roaring back to life.

Trading Amazon Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H5dK_0dZK6aQG00
Weekly chart of Amazon stock.  Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Stocks Little Changed Though Set to End Another Bad Year on a Good Note

39 minutes ago

1 hour ago

MSFTAMZNTMUS

CES 2022: CES Confirms In-Person Event Will Take Place In Las Vegas Jan. 5-7

1 hour ago

I wanted to use a weekly chart here to show that Amazon stock is no stranger to long periods of consolidation. We saw it from mid-2018 to the breakout in 2020.

We’re seeing it again now, too.

All the while, shares continue to put in a series of higher lows while riding along the 50-week moving average.

The monthly chart also highlights just how tight the range is getting with this stock.

Should Amazon begin to push higher — either in the new year or after earnings in a couple of weeks — we’ll have to keep an eye on the $3,550 area.

Not only has that level been resistance for more than a year at this point, but the December high also sits just shy of $3,560.

Following an inside month in December, an inside-and-up monthly rotation over this level could help trigger a larger push higher.

In that case, the $3,750 level will be in focus — where the stock has previously double-topped — followed by the $3,950 to $4,000 area.

On the downside, a break of $3,250 could put the recent lows in play near $3,190. Below that and who knows, perhaps the $2,880 to $3,000 area is on the table.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Amazon Shares#Amzn#Faang#Msft#Nvda#Apple#Aapl#Jpmorgan#Amazon Stock Stocks
InvestorPlace

7 of the Best Robinhood Stocks for 2022 to Buy Now

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is a pioneer in commission-free investing model that has recently become popular among online brokers. So much so that “Robinhood stocks” has become shorthand for stocks popular with retail investors. Anecdotal evidence suggests that even those who would not have considered putting some of their...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Chip Stock Could Soon Soar to New Highs

The shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) are starting 2022 on the right foot, on pace to add around 2% on the first trading session of the new year. Year-over-year, NXPI is up 46.3%, despite several pullbacks occurring over that timespan. More recently, the stock is flashing a historically bullish signal on the charts.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy