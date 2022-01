SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Pharmacies across the state of Washington are busier than ever as they administer COVID-19 tests, vaccines and flu shots in addition to doling out vital prescriptions. However, many of those pharmacies are understaffed and, in turn, overworked. Chris Schaffner is a pharmacist and owner of Schaffner...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO