Politics

The New Old Originalism?

By Stone Washington
City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollow Core of Constitutional Theory: Why We Need the Framers, by Donald L. Drakeman (Cambridge University Press, 248 pp., $32) Donald L. Drakeman’s 2020 book, The Hollow Core of Constitutional Theory, cuts against the grain of both liberal and modern originalist jurisprudence. Drakeman offers a practical and theoretical justification for...

