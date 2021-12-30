Kick-Off The New Year With The Outback Bowl Parade In Ybor City

TAMPA, FL. – Get ready for the Outback Bowl Parade in Historic Ybor City to kick off New Year’s Eve!

This parade starts Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. and is the big celebration leading up to the Outback Bowl, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. The parade will feature floats, cheerleaders, both teams, Mayor Jane Castor and Former Mayor Bob Buckhorn, and about fifteen marching bands from around the country.

The game will have the Penn State Nittany Lions facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a culmination of a week of area events throughout the region, including Team Day at Busch Gardens and the Outback Bowl New Year’s Eve Parade in Ybor City.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be riding in the parade alongside Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who lives and breathes being a Penn State fan.

“I could not be more excited to have the Penn State Nittany Lions in town for the Outback Bowl,” Former Mayor Buckhorn said. “As a Penn State grad and the father of a Penn State student, it warms my heart to see the blue and white all around Tampa. Go Penn State!”

“I’m a lot more neutral than Bob Buckhorn on this game, but there’s nowhere better for a great matchup than Champa Bay,” said Mayor Jane Castor.

Please note that coolers, glass containers, and open alcohol are not allowed on the streets. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on 7th Avenue with various street closures.

Hillsborough County is seeing a spike in COVID transmissions, so residents who are immunocompromised should avoid crowds. The CDC also recommends people consider wearing a face-covering in crowded outdoor settings where they are likely to come in close contact with people not fully vaccinated.

