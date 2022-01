Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - DeFiMaster, a decentralized financial platform, announced that it has received a strategic investment from MVS Group. Both parties will focus on lowering the entry barrier of DeFi for ordinary users, promoting the rapid development of the DeFi market, and allowing ordinary people to participate in decentralized financial transactions. The funds will be used to develop the growth of the network and the expansion of DeFiMaster's automated trading functions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO