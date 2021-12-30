ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Rogers Retires As President Of Commercial And Interiors At Elkay Manufacturing Company

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay Manufacturing Company today announced the retirement of President of Elkay Interior Systems Steve Rogers. Rogers has worked at Elkay for 17 years and will be succeeded by former Senior Vice President of Elkay Interior Systems, Tony Lutz.

Since joining the Elkay family in 2004, Rogers has held numerous vital leadership roles, including leading engineering, operations, and a stint at the helm of the plumbing business. As the leader of the commercial and industrial division, he helped guide Elkay through various business evolutions, including the acquisitions of Interior Systems, Inc, Schloffer gMBh, and Digney York Associates - all of which are now part of Elkay Interior Systems business.

Throughout his rich career with Elkay that spanned multiple decades and departments and businesses, Rogers has been a consummate professional, taking on any task or role needed of him within the company, and an integral part of the Elkay leadership team. When he became President of the Plumbing Division in late 2007, he led the business during the nationwide Great Recession and was instrumental in setting the company on the successful path that would lead us to where we are today. He put the right people in the right roles and focused the team on the actions that ultimately turned the business toward success in a challenging time.

"When I came on board at Elkay, Steve was a key player in helping me become more acclimated to the company given his vast knowledge of the business and all its moving parts," said Elkay President and CEO Ric Phillips. "Steve's experience as a strong, seasoned professional prior to and at Elkay is something that I admire. While the conclusion of his longtime career at Elkay is an occasion to be celebrated, he will be greatly missed by me, my fellow Elkay leaders, and the entire Elkay family in the years to come."

"It's been truly an honor to work with Steve over the past 14 years," said Elkay Chairman of the Board of Directors Tim Janke. "Steve was not only one of my most trusted advisors, but also became a friend, one that I've trusted and admired. He has earned the respect of those who have worked with him, and we thank him for all that he has done to help make Elkay what it is today."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have had Steve lead the business toward a strategy for sustainable growth both inside and outside of North America," said Tony Lutz, President and CEO of Elkay Interior Systems. "He provided a steadfast focus on global strategy and growth, while always ensuring the company stayed one step ahead of competitors. Steve's friendship and mentorship will be sorely missed"

Following Rogers' retirement, Lutz will become President and CEO of EIS Global effective December 30, 2021. Before joining Elkay, Tony was the President & CEO of Interior Systems and has been with Interior Systems since joining the firm in 1988. Under his direction, the company has experienced exponential global growth. As a result, EIS is now a globally-recognized brand that delivers unrivaled branding, creative, and manufactured solutions to the Retail, Hospitality, Restaurant, and Education markets worldwide.

About ElkayFamily-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless-steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,300 employees worldwide, working from 25 locations across the U.S., China, Europe, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com .

Media Contact Chloe Kasper Chloe.Kasper@elkay.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steve-rogers-retires-as-president-of-commercial-and-interiors-at-elkay-manufacturing-company-301451214.html

SOURCE Elkay

