ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - MMAT, MMTLP, TRCH

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) (NASDAQ: TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) resulting from allegations that Meta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Meta securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2224.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On December 14, 2021, during market hours, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled "Meta Materials, Inc. (MMAT): A 'Photonics' Company That's an Optical Illusion" which alleges several issues at the Company including: "[d]isappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

On this news, Meta's common stock price fell 5.8% to close at $2.91 per share on December 12, 2021.

TheStreet

