One World Universe, Inc. Adds Third Revenue Generating Warehouse Building To Its Asset Portfolio

 4 days ago

Vacant Warehouses to Be Used For Newly Created CBD/Seed Division named Medi-Natural

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted a 3rd warehouse building valued at $2.5M.

The 3 buildings will add $6M USD in property value to the company. All of the buildings are "free and clear", have no liens, and the latest asset is located at 17802 Metzler Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. The buildings will bring immediate value, additional cash flow into the holding company and will be used for their newly created Medi-Natural Seeds and CBD company.

"As mentioned previously, our company has a humanitarian vision to provide additional health care to those in need around the world. Being from California, I have been around and a part of the cannabis movement and am well aware of the health benefits that CBD can provide for individuals of all ailments and ages. The warehouses and the seeds are just a few critical pieces of the puzzle to making these acts of kindness happen around the world. Over the last few years, CBD and its related derivatives have become a powerful industry with worldwide reaching opportunities. As our shareholders know, We are a Company that remains on the forefront of pushing the limits to seize these types of opportunities to include in our portfolio. We strongly believe that we will produce both topical and tincture products that have been exceptionally sourced for highest quality, tested to foster consumer confidence. These products will provide the highest concentrations at a more affordable price so a wider audience can reap the benefits both CBD and THC products can offer. Medi-Natural will encompass the brands that will be the elite industry standard everyone deserves," stated Jerry C. Craig, CEO of OWUV.

Medi-Natural will also wholesale seeds through Elev8 Seeds Wholesale, a premier and possibly most respected online shopping platform to buy cannabis seeds wholesale.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office

