Global Theme Park Market Outlook To 2025: The Role Of Robots In Theme Parks

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Theme Park Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global theme park market by value, by ride type, by attendance, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the theme park market, including the following regions: The US, China and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the theme park market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global theme park market is highly concentrated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the theme park market are The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Oriental Land and Chimelong Group, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Theme parks by category can be divided into International Destination Theme Parks and National/Regional Destination Theme Park. Theme parks follow two admission policies; Pay-as-you-go and pay-one-price. Characteristics of theme parks include family-friendly entertainment, great hospitability, multiple attractions including characters from popular movies, concept enable experience, etc.

The Theme park market can be segmented by ride type, by age, by traveller type, and by sales channel. Ride type segmentation includes mechanical rides, water rides, and others. Age Type segmentation includes Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z. Traveler type segmentation include Solo Traveler and Group Traveler. And, Sales channel segmentation includes Online and Direct.

The global theme park market is projected to grow moderately during the period of 2021-2025. The global theme park market is expected to increase due to improved earning capacity, growing young population, growth in leisure tourism, larger number of attractions, increase in re-investment, rising demand of experience economy, and developing intellectual property experiences.

Yet, the market faces some challenges like weather conditions, stringent regulations, and higher cost of maintaining theme parks.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Theme Park Market: An Analysis3.2 Global Theme Park Market: Ride Type Analysis3.3 Global Theme Park Market: Park Attendance Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 The US Theme Park Market: An Analysis4.2 China Theme Park Market: An Analysis4.3 ROW Theme Park Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Theme Park5.1.2 Decline in International Tourism5.1.3 Post-COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Improved Earning Capacity6.1.2 Growing Young Population6.1.3 Growth in Leisure Tourism6.1.4 Larger number of Attractions6.1.5 Increase in Re-investment6.1.6 Rising demand of Experience Economy6.1.7 Developing Intellectual Property (IP) Experiences 6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Weather Conditions6.2.2 Stringent Regulations6.2.3 Higher Cost of Maintaining Theme Parks6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Social Media as Driving Force6.3.2 Rise in Use of IOT Technology6.3.3 Adoption of Green Energy in Theme Parks6.3.4 Emergence of Augmented and Virtual Reality 6.3.5 Immersive Experience on a Silver Platter6.3.6 Robots in Theme Parks

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Theme Park Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Theme Park Players by Market Share7.3 North America Theme Park Players by Market Share7.4 Japan Theme Park Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

  • The Walt Disney Company
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Oriental Land
  • Chimelong Group

