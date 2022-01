Newly-minted New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his "next move" in office is considering implementing a COVID booster mandate for city workers. "We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that," Adams said Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," calling it his administration’s "next move and decision." "But we’re encouraging them to do that now."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO