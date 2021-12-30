ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

You did WHAT with mac and cheese?! A menu of 2021’s odd foods

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NrCm_0dZK5HoM00

(NEXSTAR) – From Oreo wine to Reese’s “pie” and mac and cheese-flavored desserts, 2021 saw a lot of strange new foods and food combinations.

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

Here’s a menu of just some of the gastronomic, er, creations of the past year:

Beverages

This year marked the 100 th anniversary of the Bloody Mary , but apparently we needed new alcohol with crazier ingredients to deal with the pandemic.

Potato-flavored alcohol led the way.

Lay’s potato chip flavored vodka

Lay’s potato chips are well-known to salty-snack fans, but the brand decided to “transform our signature, proprietary potatoes into a vodka blend.”

The 40-proof vodka sold out in three hours.

Arby’s fry-flavored vodkas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soetl_0dZK5HoM00
(Arby’s)

Lay’s may have even been inspired by Arby’s, which released two 80-proof vodkas inspired by its iconic curly fries and newer crinkle-cut variety.

The Curly Fry Vodka was distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic. The Crinkle Fry Vodka was “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes,” according to a press release.

Squid’s Revenge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ugqw4_0dZK5HoM00
Walt Disney World debuted over 150 new food and drink items during the park’s 50th anniversary celebration. (Walt Disney World Resort)

Disney World joined in the fun this year with many new foods to celebrate the park’s 50 th anniversary. One such offering was the Squid’s Revenge Drink, a michelada garnished with a piece or charred octopus . (Disney also got in on this year’s mac and cheese theme, as we’ll see later on.)

Oreo wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZSDY_0dZK5HoM00
(Barefoot Wine)

This year’s menu also offered up a dessert wine, for those who enjoy Oreo Thins. Barefoot Wine partnered with the cookie maker to create a “Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend.” Delivery came with two 750-millileter bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

Entrees

First we’re going to start with “meat.”

Bread Steak

In an article on Bon Appetit, food writer and cookbook author David Tamarkin shared his idea for a savory type of French toast made with sourdough, custard and Parmesan cheese. Tamarkin also claimed that the resulting dish, which he described as a “Bread Steak,” might even satisfy a “carnivore’s palate” if done correctly.

“A custard-soaked, Parmesan-crusted chunk of sourdough — essentially savory French toast — that really is decadent in the vein of a rib-eye,” wrote Tamarkin, who is also the digital director and editor of food website Epicurious. He further explained that he, himself, had previously given up meat for environmental reasons.

“It’s fatty. It’s salty. And if you do it right, it’s downright meaty,” he added of his “Bread Steak.”

Social media had more than a few things to say about that.

3D-printed steaks

Continuing the trend of steak-adjacent labeling, Israeli startup Redefine Meat expanded operations into Europe and served for the first time its plant-based whole cuts of alternative meat.

“The 3D-printed beef substitute was rolled out in Israel, as well as Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. A mix of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat, it mimics flank steak, which is also known as bavette.”

Candy corn brats


Now for some actual meat: The good folks of Wisconsin came up with Halloween-inspired “SpookToberfest brat” made with pork and candy corn. It’s uncertain, however, if this dish poses any challenge to chocolate and peanut butter as a winning Halloween combination.

Pink candy-flavored mac and cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RA6f_0dZK5HoM00
(Kraft)

Kraft created a Mac & Cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the dish pink and give it a hint of sweet candy flavor.

The company gave the mac and cheese away to 1,000 lucky mac lovers who entered to win a contest. It should be noted that this item followed Kraft’s 2020 launch of pumpkin spice mac and cheese in the U.S.

Mission to Mars burger

Disney World’s 50th-anniversary menu also came up with a mac entry. The Mission to Mars burger, topped with bacon and mac and cheese, was served on a bun dusted with “crushed cheese-flavored puffs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8pWl_0dZK5HoM00
(Walt Disney World Resort)

Speaking of Disney, don’t forget its 50th Celebration Hot Dog, which is made with an all-beef frank and topped with strawberry jelly, powdered sugar, and pieces of funnel cake.

Dessert

Chocolate-covered cicadas

Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004, swarming large parts of the country. Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, Maryland, started coating the 17-year-old insects in chocolate and selling them. Soon, customers were the ones swarming.

Mac and cheese ice cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vuIk_0dZK5HoM00
(Photo: Business Wire)

Yes, mac made the dessert menu. This ultimate mashup of comfort foods hit freezers in July when Kraft partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

So what do you top a mac and cheese sundae with?

Peanut Butter Cup ‘Pie’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlaXb_0dZK5HoM00
It’s the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup to date. (The Hershey’s Company)

Hershey’s unveiled your new favorite dessert for Thanksgiving — and it promptly sold out . The giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie, the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever, weighed in at a whopping 3.25 pounds.

The box says the pie is meant to contain 48 servings at 160 calories each. That works out to a total of 7,680 calories if you’re thinking of eating the whole thing yourself.

Maybe next year Reese’s could make a giant peanut butter Christmas Tree?

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Significant snow expected for parts of Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready, there is snow on the way and some of us are going to cash in on some impressive snowfall totals! A strengthening area of low pressure over the Carolinas has nudged north slightly than originally forecast, putting our region in line to pick up some wet snow! Watch how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night. CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve. Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Atlanta schools to go virtual for a week due to COVID spike

ATLANTA (AP) — Another one of Georgia’s largest school districts has decided to start 2022 classes virtually because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Atlanta Public Schools announced students will be virtual when classes start back after winter break on Tuesday. The district is also asking all teachers and other staff to report to their […]
EDUCATION
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Plant Based Foods#Eating Meat#Comfort Foods#Food Drink#Arby#Squid#Walt Disney World#Barefoot Wine#Oreo Thins
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy