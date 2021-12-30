ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

Wethersfield blanks Conard in early season hockey match

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Wethersfield's Colby Quinn fires a shot past Conard defenseman Holden Patrissi. Steve Smith

The Wethesrfield High School boys’ hockey team traveled to Conard’s home ice on Dec. 29 and returned with a 4-0 win.

The Eagles’ first goal came from Ryan Mazur, four minutes into the game. The second came from a slapshot by Jack Millen, during a power play, with 3:31 remaining in the second period.

The third came from Colby Quinn, assisted by William McCarter (who also assisted on the first two) and Benjamin Caulfield.

The Eagles capped the night with an unassisted goal by James Socha, who took a breakaway the length of the ice before slapping it in.

Wethersfield improved to 3-2, and Conard fell to 1-2-1.

For complete schedules, visit www.ciacsports.com .

