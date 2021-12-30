SAN ANGELO — Around noon on Thursday, Kirkland's in San Angelo had a line to the back of the store of customers with loaded carts.

An associate with Kirkland's confirmed the store at 4205 Sunset Drive is closing for good.

The final day of operations will be Jan. 26, 2022.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, all items were 30% off and 75% off Christmas decorations.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Kirkland's in San Angelo closing within one month, sale prices crowd the store