Thursday snow forecast: 1-2 inches across most of Tri-State

We're tracking the first potential accumulating snowfall of the year for Thursday.

We are finally starting to see some model agreement with this snow maker and the theme has been a shift to the southeast for the area of low pressure. This would yield lower snowfall amounts here in the Tri-State. Basically, this is not a winter storm.

Overall, "minor" is the word you should take from the latest outlook for Thursday. There's still a good chance that it will snow, but it won't be a heavy, quickly accumulating event. This will be slow and light. We are talking a couple inches for some, others with lesser amounts.

Snow should start after the main morning drive on Thursday and then fall very lightly for a few hours. Snow would then start to accumulate lightly in the early afternoon hours. By the evening drive Thursday, the majority of our snow will be on the ground and roads. Generally, we should see around 1"-2" of snow total.

The lightest snow is to the northwest and the highest potential is to the southeast. But even in the highest zones, we aren't talking about a big winter storm. It will be enough snow to lead to some travel delays.

Keep checking back with this story for more refined updates.

