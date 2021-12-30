ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt University delays spring semester due to surging COVID cases

By Ethan Illers
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University will delay the start of its spring semester due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The university said the start of the semester for undergraduates will be delayed until January 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As was the case in previous years, classes will not be held that day to allow the community to take part in the virtual commemorative series events .

Dates for spring break (March 5-13) and spring commencement (May 13) remain unchanged.

Most graduate and professional programs will delay classes until January 17. Deans will be in communication with their students, faculty and staff with more specific information.

Vanderbilt will also be instituting enhanced safety protocols for the entire campus, including a Commodores Care period for students. Everyone will also be required to wear to a mask while indoors. Returning students will also be tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival on campus.

Click here to read the full announcement from the university.

Comments / 5

Sandman58
4d ago

Wokeismn and virtue signaling will eventually destroy the foundations of this country.

Reply
4
 

TDOT ready to treat slick roads Monday night, Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the first snow of 2022 was certainly impressive, roads throughout Tennessee may become icy once again Monday night. Some areas saw more than half a foot of snow, with Bell Buckle seeing the most with nine inches on the ground. Sunshine and temperatures in the 30s will melt some of the […]
