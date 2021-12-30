ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

Decatur County to receive grant from U.S. Department of Justice

By U.S. Department of Justice
 4 days ago
The United States Department of Justice announced an entity in south Georgia will receive a grant.

According to the DOJ, the Decatur County Board of Commissioners will be awarded a $141,687 grant.

The award, the 2021 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative for Law Enforcement Agencies grant, will be given to support Decatur County’s South Georgia Circuit Rural Crime Reduction Initiative Project.

The Department of Justice noted the purpose of the grant is to reduce violent crime in rural areas served by the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Decatur County was awarded the grant after its application to the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Decatur County’s project was one of four projects awarded by the BJA and one of eight projects statewide that secured grants from the Department of Justice.

The grants totaled $2,265,281.

The grants are aimed to support local programs addressing a range of community safety and criminal justice issues across the Middle District of Georgia.

City of Thomasville receives grant from AARP

The city of Thomasville, through a partnership with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC), was recently awarded a Community Challenge Grant in the amount of $6,379.86 from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to help fund quick-action projects meant to jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
