Public Safety

Drunk tourist broke into Romanian dictator's palace thinking it was his hotel

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drunk tourist broke into Romania’s Palace of the Parliament because he thought the huge building built on the orders of dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu was a hotel, police said. The unidentified Irish national staggered into the courtyard of the imposing building at about 4am after drinking in...

