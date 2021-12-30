Police: Man in encampment arrested after setting up makeshift shooting range
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man in an encampment who officers say had set up a makeshift shooting range and was firing shots into a tree for target practice.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 9100 block of Spear Place South in South Seattle for reports of gunfire.
Officers arrived and found a man in an encampment in a wooded area, where he had set up a makeshift shooting range.
The 44-year-old man told officers he’d been shooting at a tree, and officers found a tree with several bullet holes in its trunk.
Police discovered the gun the man was using had been stolen in Marysville. The man is also a felon and is not allowed to have guns.
He was booked into the King County Jail.
More news from KIRO 7
- Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 11