Police: Man in encampment arrested after setting up makeshift shooting range

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Stolen gun used for target practice Police said the gun had been stolen in Marysville and the man was a felon and is not allowed to possess firearms. (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man in an encampment who officers say had set up a makeshift shooting range and was firing shots into a tree for target practice.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 9100 block of Spear Place South in South Seattle for reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived and found a man in an encampment in a wooded area, where he had set up a makeshift shooting range.

The 44-year-old man told officers he’d been shooting at a tree, and officers found a tree with several bullet holes in its trunk.

Police discovered the gun the man was using had been stolen in Marysville. The man is also a felon and is not allowed to have guns.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

Rob M
3d ago

if felons get voting rights next year. they should have their constitutional rights too. vote blue! lol

