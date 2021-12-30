ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

The world's population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year's Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate...

www.startribune.com

wlds.com

US Census Bureau: IL Continues to Purge Population

Illinois continues to purge its population. In new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday, Illinois’ population was just over 12.6 million people as of July 1st. That’s down nearly a full percentage point or just over 113,000 people since the official 2020 census. According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Metro News

Census: West Virginia loses almost 7,000 more people over past year

West Virginia has lost almost 7,000 more residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The data released this week estimated that West Virginia’s population as of July 1, 2021, was 1,782,959. That compared to an estimated population of 1,789,758 as of July 1, 2020. Those statistics meant that...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Census Bureau: Yearly Population Growth Slowest In US History

The U.S. population grew by 0.1% over the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate in American history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau estimated that the population grew by 392,665 in the 12 months before July 1. It attributed the record low to “decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey population is shrinking, Census Bureau estimates

TRENTON – New Jersey’s population is shrinking, according to new Census Bureau estimates issued Tuesday, due partly to decreasing immigration and more deaths partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state also continues to experience population losses among residents moving from state to state, though that net loss...
IMMIGRATION
The Center Square

Census Bureau report: Utah gains 56,291 residents

(The Center Square) - Utah gained an additional 56,291 residents between July 1, 2020, and July 2, 2021, ranking seventh in population growth among the 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates. The state’s population gain was 1.7% higher year-over-year, which...
UTAH STATE
MyChesCo

HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in November 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly announced the following new residential sales statistics for November 2021:. New Home Sales. Sales of new single‐family houses in November 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 744,000, according...
REAL ESTATE
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Census Bureau says N.J. losing population at a faster clip than most other states

New Jersey lost more people over the last year than all but seven other states as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show. The bureau estimated that the state’s population dropped by 12,613 people between July 2020 and July 2021. And even the July 2020 figures were below official census numbers that put the state’s population at 9,288,994, defying estimates and enabling New Jersey to retain all of its 12 congressional districts.
IMMIGRATION
postsouth.com

Census data shows Louisiana had fifth highest population loss over year

The total population in Louisiana decreased by 27,156 people from July 2020 to July 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change represented a statewide 0.6 percent decline, according to the estimated data. The District of Columbia, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, and California all had higher percentage decreases.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizjournals

Census finds almost 1% of Californians left Golden State in past year

California experienced the largest domestic out-migration of any state in the year ended July 1, 2021, with 367,299 residents leaving, according to Census data reported Tuesday. The other two big losers when it comes to residents leaving were New York, with a net domestic migration of 352,185, and Illinois, with...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
mymotherlode.com

Mother Lode Lost Population Over Past Year

Sonora, CA — The counties in the Mother Lode followed the state’s trend and dipped in population over the past year. The new statistics from the California Department of Finance show that Tuolumne County lost 689 residents to bring the population to 55,500. It was primarily due to more deaths than births. There were 766 deaths and 398 births. The county also lost 327 residents in the category of net migration (how many people move in versus move out).
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS

