Justin Jackson: Activated by Texas

Deandre Ayton’s absence has been a huge blow for the Phoenix Suns, which is why the team has finally made a move to sign a temporary replacement for him in Bismack Biyombo. Ayton has been in the health and safety protocols since Monday, and ever since then, the Suns have won just one of their four games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and, most recently, to the Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO