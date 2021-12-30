ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Justin Jackson: Activated by Texas

 4 days ago

Jackson (COVID-19 protocols) has been activated by the Legends, per the...

FanSided

Justin Jackson to sign with Suns, Theo Pinson re-ups with Mavericks

A pair of former UNC basketball players are signing 10-day contracts in the NBA. Justin Jackson’s 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics was expiring at the same time he got out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, but he’s reportedly joining the Phoenix Suns on a new 10-day contract.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA
State
Texas State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Transfer News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
FanSided

Michael Gallup injury: Jerry Jones gives brutal update on Cowboys wideout

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, that seems to be the reality. Things went exceptionally poorly for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as a huge matchup against the Cardinals with big-time playoff implications resulted in a pretty ugly loss. To make things worse, though, they also lost a key weapon with the postseason looming.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Suns ink ex-lottery pick center to deal amid Deandre Ayton absence

Deandre Ayton’s absence has been a huge blow for the Phoenix Suns, which is why the team has finally made a move to sign a temporary replacement for him in Bismack Biyombo. Ayton has been in the health and safety protocols since Monday, and ever since then, the Suns have won just one of their four games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and, most recently, to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA

