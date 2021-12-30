Justin Jackson: Activated by Texas

A pair of former UNC basketball players are signing 10-day contracts in the NBA. Justin Jackson’s 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics was expiring at the same time he got out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, but he’s reportedly joining the Phoenix Suns on a new 10-day contract.
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, that seems to be the reality. Things went exceptionally poorly for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as a huge matchup against the Cardinals with big-time playoff implications resulted in a pretty ugly loss. To make things worse, though, they also lost a key weapon with the postseason looming.
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
The Phoenix Suns did not look like themselves on New Year’s Eve. Devin Booker and the Suns found themselves down by as many as 30 points against the Boston Celtics, eventually falling by a slightly more respectable deficit, 123-108. Book was all business in the postgame press conference after...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Deandre Ayton’s absence has been a huge blow for the Phoenix Suns, which is why the team has finally made a move to sign a temporary replacement for him in Bismack Biyombo. Ayton has been in the health and safety protocols since Monday, and ever since then, the Suns have won just one of their four games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and, most recently, to the Boston Celtics.
Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
Comments / 0