ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Limited Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jackson (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice session, Pat Leonard of the New...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bears#American Football#The New York Daily News
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Speculation

Will Pete Carroll return as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022? It appears to be very much up in the air. Few NFL teams, if any, have been more disappointing than the Seahawks this season. Seattle will miss the postseason after entering the year with deep postseason run hopes.
NFL
NBC Sports

After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to. Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos plan with Vic Fangio, revealed

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched. The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy