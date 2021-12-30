ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $500 million

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmbZ6_0dZK288700

( WJW ) – There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $500 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday, January 1, so someone could kick off the new year with a bang!

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

The odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Caught on camera: Hampton family searching for answers after car hits camper parked in driveway

WAVY News 10's Marielena Balouris reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Caught on camera: Hampton family searching for answers after car hits camper parked in driveway. Team AM at WAVY says goodbye to Madison Glassman. Madison Glassman signs off on last day at WAVY. Herring sues Windsor over ‘unconstitutional, discriminatory’ policing after traffic stop...
HAMPTON, VA
UPI News

Lottery ticket found in laundry turns out to be $387,450 winner

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket he found while doing his laundry nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $387,450 winner. Maricus "Bezo" Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Oct. 23 drawing at the 7-Eleven store in Hampton, but he forgot about the ticket until he rediscovered it while doing his laundry.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#The Jackpot#Wjw
The Bergen Record

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021:. The jackpot was an estimated $221 million with a cash option of $159.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website. Recent Winner:$108 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Arizona. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot was at $500 million...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
UPI News

$250 lottery win leads to $1M New Year's Eve jackpot for N.C. man

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a $250 lottery prize led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket with just hours left in the year 2021. Joseph Rose, of Morehead City, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he won $250 from a scratch-off ticket early in the day on New Year's Eve, and he decided to put his luck to the test about five hours before midnight with a $20 Winter Winnings ticket from Handy Mart in Morehead City.
LOTTERY
WAVY News 10

Norfolk community activist: '2022 has to be a more productive year'

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3EF7TlZ. Norfolk community activist: '2022 has to be a more productive year'. Shareese Grant leading Maury girl's basketball program as head coach. Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case. New Year's Eve is a go in Hampton Roads despite surging omicron...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy