MTA bans alcohol on LIRR, Metro-North trains for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The MTA announced Thursday it will again ban the consumption of alcohol on all Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains on New Year’s Eve.

The ban will begin at noon Friday and continue until noon on Saturday. Alcohol consumption on platforms will also be banned during those hours.

Alcohol consumption in the New York City subway system is always prohibited and violators can be subjected to a $50 fine.

To enforce the ban on LIRR and Metro-North trains, the MTA Police Department will have an increased presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

“Police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police,” the MTA said in a press release.

The agency also stressed that masks and face coverings must be worn on all trains and remain on while onboard.

The MTA most recently banned alcohol from commuter trains on Dec. 10, in anticipation for the annual SantaCon bar crawl.