Which makes more of a difference? Skating with a lineup three and then four players short of what your lineup is allowed? Or playing your third game in four nights with a lot of cross-state travel thrown in. On New Year’s Eve at Memorial Coliseum, at least, it was the Portland Winterhawks, down to 15 and then (for the last 2 periods) 14 skaters, taking it to the tired Seattle Thunderbirds, who had gone from Seattle to Spokane and then down to Portland. They outshot them 38-19 and finally broke through with two 3rd-period goals, to beat the Thunderbirds 2-0.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO