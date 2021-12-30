Flood Watch issued for Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. Minor beach erosion and overwash possible in areas where dune structures are vulnerable. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/08 AM 6.3 0.5 2.3 1-2 Moderate 03/08 PM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None 04/09 AM 5.8 0.0 1.9 1 Moderate 04/10 PM 4.3 -1.5 1.6 1 None 05/10 AM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 1 Moderate 05/10 PM 4.1 -1.7 1.4 1 None

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO