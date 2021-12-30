ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Fleming by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne; Western Charlton Gusty showers will impact portions of Nassau, northern Duval, Camden, Glynn, northeastern Brantley, southeastern Wayne and southeastern Charlton Counties through 300 AM EST At 210 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Everett to 6 miles southwest of St. George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Callahan and Jacksonville International Arpt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lumpkin, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Lumpkin; White WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected with total snow accumulations of one to three inches forecast with locally higher amounts possible, especially in areas 2000ft above sea level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lumpkin and White Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Evans, Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Long, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Target Area: Bulloch; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Long; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, EVANS, LIBERTY, BULLOCH, LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 1030 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bellville to near Hagan to near Mendes, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Glennville, Claxton, Pembroke, Hagan, Daisy, Bellville, Manassas and Groveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Warren, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 09:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Nash; Warren; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Warren and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Scotland Neck, Elm City, Dortches, Bunn, Red Oak, Enfield, Princeville, Sharpsburg, Pinetops, Spring Hope, Whitakers, Hobgood, Conetoe, Castalia, Centerville, Speed and Leggett. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Fleming County, KY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. Minor beach erosion and overwash possible in areas where dune structures are vulnerable. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas in North Topsail Beach, the lower New River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/08 AM 6.3 0.5 2.3 1-2 Moderate 03/08 PM 3.9 -1.9 1.3 1 None 04/09 AM 5.8 0.0 1.9 1 Moderate 04/10 PM 4.3 -1.5 1.6 1 None 05/10 AM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 1 Moderate 05/10 PM 4.1 -1.7 1.4 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will combined with gusty winds to cause blowing snow and poor visibility for travelers.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Robeson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROBESON...WESTERN BLADEN WESTERN COLUMBUS...EASTERN GEORGETOWN...SOUTHEASTERN DILLON...HORRY AND EASTERN MARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 AM EST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EST for southeastern North Carolina...and northeastern South Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of central and eastern Bladen, eastern Columbus, and extreme northeastern Horry county.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

