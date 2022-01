NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, whose interview led to the popular “Let’s go, Brandon” chant that is bedeviling President Joe Biden and his supporters, has decided to embrace the controversy. After initially claiming that he was not political and was having trouble finding a sponsor because of the chant’s dubious background, Brown is now being sponsored by a cryptocurrency, LGBCoin. The token is an acronym for the infamous chant. which itself is a variation on a more vulgar phrase embraced by Biden detractors. The Twitter handle for LGBCoin is a new crypto whose slogan is a “meme coin inspiring patriotism.” It can currently be...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO