While many Outsiders were celebrating the holidays, some of those same individuals also kept their eye on the Powerball. Over Christmas, the total jackpot reached an impressive $400 million. Unfortunately, though, it saw no takers and, therefore, continued to climb. New Year’s Day then saw a second drawing, again with no overall winners. Now, as the Powerball has climbed to more than half a million at an impressive sum of $522 million, we have the actual cash value here for you.

LOTTERY ・ 23 HOURS AGO