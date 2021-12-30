Provo MTC reports COVID outbreak of 91 cases, new protocols in place

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – New health protocols have been announced after a surge of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tested positive for COVID-19.

Church officials say after several missionaries tested positive earlier this week, all 588 missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center (MTC) were tested out of precaution.

After test results came in, 91 missionaries were confirmed positive with COVID-19.

Departing missionaries will not be allowed to travel to their assigned missions unless they test negative for COVID-19 or have completed all necessary quarantine periods. Those missionaries arriving at the Provo campus will be required to have a negative COVID test when they report to the Training Center, typically on Wednesdays.

Officials say the Provo MTC has been operating at a reduced capacity and requires face coverings indoors, but additional health protocols will now be implemented, affecting gatherings in the cafeteria and gymnasium.

This announcement comes as Utah, along with the U.S., is seeing the highest surge of COVID-19 cases on record so far. According to the CDC, the highly contagious Omicron variant now accounts for over 265,000 news cases a day and accounts for over 73% of new infections.

In some regions, the variant is responsible for around 90% or more of new infections.

