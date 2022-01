BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $441 million after there was no winner in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 36-38-45-62-64, with the Powerball 19. Two people did win $2 million and another won a $1 million prize, but none of those winners were in New England. The cash value of the jackpot is now $317.5 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.

