Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top R&B and Hip Hop Songs

The year 2021 gave us a lot of things including another 365 days of handling (or mishandling) Covid-19, the inflation of literally everything and systemic injustices across the world. As depressing as that may sound, 2021 also gave us historic entertainment with some of the hottest songs in hip hop and R&B . We rounded up a list of 2021’s top R&B and hip hop songs according to trusted Google sources across the web.

The top songs of 2021 are a testament of creative and unexpected collaborations. Some of these songs were an indication that TikTok actually helps consumers discover artists’ music, because when a user likes a sound — they really like the sound. This list is also evidence that artists should bet on themselves. Artists like Lil Nas X and Doja Cat dominated 2021 with their songs that amassed several genres including R&B, hip hop and pop music. Drake also dominates this list with over 10 songs included in the round up, and he proves that there is no need to fix what is not broken. His catchy and melodic hooks are a formula to his success.

There are some songs on this list from artists like Sleepy Hallow or Yung Bleu that may come as a surprise to some fans who aren’t familiar with their music, but you have definitely heard these songs before. Rapper Lil Durk was also a key part of these top-charting singles as he is featured on a majority of the records listed below.

Check out this list of 2021’s top songs according to Google’s trusted sources across the web (in no particular order).

1. Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

2. Knife Talk – Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat

3. You Right – Doja Cat, The Weeknd

4. Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby

5. Ex for a Reason – Summer Walker ft. JT From City Girls

6. Too Easy – Gunna & Future

7. I Like Dat – T-Pain & Kehlani

8. Champagne Poetry – Drake

9. Thot Sh*t – Megan Thee Stallion

10. Sharing Locations – Meek Mill ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

11. Bubbly – Young Thug with Drake & Travis Scott

12. 4 Da Gang – 42 Dugg, Roddy Ricch

13. Unloyal – Summer Walker ft. Ari Lennox

14. Handstand – French Montana & Doja Cat ft. Saweetie

15. You Want My Love – Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye

16. TSU – Drake

17. Rap Star – Polo G

18. Calling My Phone – Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK

19. Come Through – H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown

20. Ain’t Sh*t – Doja Cat

21. Way 2 Sexy – Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

22. Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA

23. Wasting Time – Brent Faiyaz ft. Drake

24. No Friends In The Industry – Drake

25. Late At Night – Roddy Ricch

26. Pressure – Ari Lennox

27. Bad Man (Smooth Criminal) – Polo G

28. Straightenin – Migos

29. Maybach – 42 Dugg ft. Future

30. N 2 Deep – Drake ft. Future

31. Off The Grid – Kanye West

32. BALL IF I WANT TO – DaBaby

33. Love All – Drake ft. JAY-Z

34. Get Into It (Yuh) – Doja Cat

35. Girls Want Girls – Drake ft. Lil Baby

36. Fair Trade – Drake ft. Travis Scott

37. Baddest – Yung Bleu, Chris Brown & 2 Chainz

38. WUSYANAME – Tyler, the Creator

39. Hurricane – Kanye West & The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby

40. Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON

41. Have Mercy – Chlöe

42. In The Bible – Drake ft. Lil Durk & GIVĒON

43. 2055 – Sleepy Hallow

44. EVERY CHANCE I GET – DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

45. What’s Next – Drake

46. Wild Side – Normani ft. Cardi B

47. No More Parties – Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk

48. Track Star – Mooski

49. Scorpio – Moneybagg Yo

50. Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

