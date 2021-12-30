ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

By Kimberly Smith
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High blood pressure is a red flag for your cardiovascular health. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your blood pressure, even without...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 35

pepe lepew
3d ago

BS! I do everything right I have been exercising my whole life I keep my way down I eat the right foods but there’s this thing called genetics then you can’t prevent

Reply(1)
11
Hate Nazi Democraps.
4d ago

I stopped smoking and drinking. I am good now. Not that it was easy but I did it

Reply(3)
28
Todd Weat
2d ago

Don't eat Processed Foods Don't Drink hard liquor Drink water no Soda Watch the Suger intake and low sodium diet....Don't forget to Exercise

Reply
3
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure for a 60-Year-Old?

According to current guidelines from the American Heart Association, normal blood pressure for adults under the age of 65 is any blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg. Average blood pressure readings for both men and women vary and often increase with age. What causes hypertension in people over age 60?. Age:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is 140 Over 70 a Good Blood Pressure? Blood Pressure Ranges

Blood pressure of 140/70 mmHg indicates stage 1 hypertension and may be cause for concern. Blood pressure readings measure the pressure exerted on your heart when it pumps blood the resistance of blood flow in the arteries. The harder the heart has to pump and the narrower the arteries, the higher the blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Lower Your Blood Pressure

There’s no denying it: The effects of high blood pressure are serious. In fact, the American Heart Association estimates that 1 in 3 adults have high blood pressure, and this condition is a leading cause of stroke, heart attack and kidney failure. What are the best ways to lower blood pressure?
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

Causes of Sudden High Blood Pressure

Sudden high blood pressure occurs in some persons under stress or excitement. Certain medications can also cause sudden high blood pressure. When you experience stress, your body releases certain chemicals to raise your blood pressure. It’s not clear why this happens, but it may be due to the hormones that get triggered by the brain during stressful situations. People who have “nervous tension” often develop temporary increases in blood pressure after periods of prolonged anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can High Blood Pressure Make You Tired?

Blood pressure is a measure of the force of the blood as it pumps through the arteries. It is normal for blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day depending on your activities. But if blood pressure remains elevated for extended periods of time, it can lead to health problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?

What is the Best Treatment for High Blood Pressure?. The best treatment for high blood pressure is to take daily medication, eat a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid salt, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly. Some people may benefit from weight loss if they are overweight or obese.
WEIGHT LOSS
Eyewitness News

Wellness Wednesday: Keeping your blood pressure in check

(WFSB) - Concerning new research reveals how the pandemic is affecting our blood pressure. A recent study found average blood pressure levels rose significantly from April through December of 2020, compared to 2019. "We can all surmise that there were probably changes in how we were eating, more salt consumption,...
HEALTH
KSLA

How to manage COVID-19 symptoms in people with high blood pressure

(KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took a look into how COVID-19 affects people with certain health conditions, particularly high blood pressure. Especially for symptomatic people, health experts recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol), naproxen (Aleve) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) to help lower your fever, assuming you don’t have a health history that should prevent you from using them, according to University of Chicago Medical Center.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

Sage And Blood Pressure: Benefits And Side Effects

Sage And Blood Pressure: Benefits And Side Effects. Sage (Salvia officinalis) is an herb long been used as a medicinal plant. The aromatic leaves of this plant are commonly used to make teas or tinctures, which contain compounds with antioxidant properties. Sage leaf also has displayed antibiotic, antiviral, and soothing activities in laboratory studies.
HEALTH
Real Health

Treating High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy Is Smart and Safe

Many pregnant women experience high blood pressure that may lead to short- and long-term risks for cardiovascular disease and death. But findings published in the journal Hypertension reveal that treatment for the condition may decrease a woman’s chances of developing severe high blood pressure and is safe for the woman and the fetus, reports an American Heart Association press release.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
earth.com

Yogurt is a powerful weapon against high blood pressure

A daily dose of yogurt can help lower blood pressure, particularly among individuals with hypertension, according to a new study from the University of South Australia. More than one billion people suffer from hypertension, or high blood pressure. These individuals have a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide. Every 36 seconds, someone in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
