Public Health

J&J COVID booster is effective against omicron, company says. But should you get it?

By Katie Camero
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming new year has brought good news for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients. A new real-world study among health care workers in South Africa found a J&J booster, followed by a single dose of the same shot, is 85% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization caused by the omicron variant one...

