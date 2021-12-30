ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mixed Notes: January 2022

musicconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneRepublic played an intimate acoustic show at historical venue, Haydn Hall, outside of Vienna. The band was paid entirely in Bitcoin for the show, making them the first American major label artist or band to be paid for a show in cryptocurrency. OneRepublic used the STRIKE peer-to-peer bitcoin payment app for...

www.musicconnection.com

musicconnection.com

Up Close: Kevorkian Mastering, Inc.

A Passion for Mastering: Fred Kevorkian’s background in electronics and passion for music originally led him into the world of audio consulting and studio design. After launching his career in Paris working for the sound company Sonofrance, he moved to New York to become chief recording engineer at Sear Sound, where he collaborated with owner Walter Sear in building and customizing unique vintage gear. He improved his skills by engineering countless jazz and rock sessions. His evolving interest in mastering led Sear to create Studio B, where Kevorkian spent five years mastering albums for indie and major label artists.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Out Take: Paul Avgerinos

If you’re a composer living outside the entertainment hubs of New York or L.A., that doesn’t necessarily bar you from success in the industry, as Paul Avgerinos can attest. From his studio in Redding, CT, he is averaging nearly 4 million streams a month with his ambient music and has thousands of tracks in TV shows globally.
TV SHOWS
musicconnection.com

Songwriter Profile: Duckwrth

At 33, Duckwrth—born Jared Lee—has been developing his art for nearly 20 years. His debut major-label album, Supergood, and followup EP, SG8, both via Republic Records, marked a turning point in his artistic evolution, offering an eclectic, introspective style that has brought him more than 350 million catalog streams and a dedicated international following. In addition to his headline tours, the L.A.-born rapper and songwriter has opened for Anderson .Paak, Rich Chigga, Louis the Child and N*E*R*D, and his self-titled “funk wave” sound has been showcased in festivals around the world, including the Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza, Groovin the Moo (Australia), and Valkhof (Holland). He has kicked off a European tour this month, with stops in Ireland, Scotland, England, Belgium, France and Germany, ahead of a tour with Billie Eilish in March.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Signing Story: Layto

Mark Chipello, Head of A&R at Position Music, manages the rock band Welshly Arms. Garrett Ream was one of the individuals responsible for the group’s radio promotion efforts when they played Lollapalooza three years ago. As such, he hung out backstage during that tour. He and Chipello met, became friends and subsequently stayed in touch.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Reservoir Media Announces Publishing Deal with Michael League and GroundUP Music

Reservoir Media, Inc., an award-winning independent music company, has announced a worldwide publishing deal with 4x Grammy award-winner Michael League and his internationally acclaimed band Snarky Puppy. Reservoir will also represent League’s GroundUP Music, the label and publishing home for many of Snarky Puppy’s members, collaborators and larger musical family.
MUSIC
toledocitypaper.com

MUSIC NOTES – January 2022

The annual “Bluegrass in Superclass” festival begins its three-day run at Maumee Bay Lodge on January 6. Featuring the music of artists like the Jesse Alexander Band, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, the Junior Sisk Band and more, the event will leave you with your toes tapping and a smile on your face. Thursday, January 6: $20 general, $25 reserved, 6pm. Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8, $30 general, $35 reserved, 1pm. 1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon. Call 330-645-1541 or email bluegrassmusic@sbcglobal.net for more information or to order tickets.
TOLEDO, OH
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Josh Gudwin Hosts 'Mixing in Atmos' Mix with the Masters series

Join at Henson Studios in Los Angeles for Josh Gudwin’s first ‘Mixing in Atmos’ MWTM series. Using a 9.1.4 PMC setup and Pro Tools, Josh takes you through his workflow alongside Dolby expert Ceri Thomas. The pair discusses many facets of the exciting format, exploring a number of areas including signal placement, combining objects and beds, the equivalent of master buss treatment, binaural rendering, and much more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Register for 2022 Believe in Music

Registration for Believe in Music, the online global celebration of music, is open now. Join on January 20–January 23 to celebrate music and kick off the journey to The 2022 NAMM Show. The TEC Awards will also be highlighted during the event, honoring the awards and this year's finalists.
MUSIC
toledocitypaper.com

THEATER NOTES – January 2022

Love, loss and the renewal of hope are at the core of Jeff Daniels’ play “Apartment 3A,” performed at the Village Players Theatre, beginning January 21. After a relationship collapses, leaving her in despair, Annie Wilson returns to her apartment, struggling with her lot in life, only to be buoyed by a visit from a mysterious new neighbor. As the tale turns funny, dramatic and surreal, “Apartment 3A” is an unforgettable night of theater. $20, students and seniors $18. 8pm, Friday, January 21 and 28; also Saturday, January 22 and 29. 7pm, Thursday, Jan. 27. 2pm, Sunday, January 23 and 30. 2740 Upton Ave. 419-472-6817. thevillageplayers.org.
THEATER & DANCE
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Descent" by Leslie Hunt 9/10

A residual goal of embarking on a solo project is to make a statement that stands apart from one’s primary band. The District 97 frontwoman accomplishes that on this tight EP, focusing more on economy than extensive improvisation. But that’s not to say Hunt’s message is any less compelling. Check out the funky social commentary of “Again & Again,” the self-reflective “Big White Flag,” the samba-like “These Days” or the spiritually nurturing “Quiet Mind” to hear a singer-songwriter with a powerful musical vision.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Zeal & Ardor" by Zeal & Ardor 9/10

This self-titled LP picks up where its predecessor, Stranger Fruit, left off, with a proggy twist. The black metal/blues project instills bouts of synthwave to round out this new release. “Emersion” pairs Tycho-esque programming with an unrelenting Deafheaven-adjacent hook. “Golden Liar” introduces a deeper vocal tonality, with Ennio Morricone musicianship. Whether screaming, belting, or whispering, Gagneux does exactly what’s needed to keep listeners from skipping a single track on this nearly perfect follow-up.
MUSIC
toledocitypaper.com

FILM NOTES – January 2022

A body-swapping musical comedy created by the animated masters at Pixar graces the big screen this month at the Valentine Theatre. As part of their Silver Screen Series, the Valentine presents a showing of the Disney/Pixar 2020 film “Soul” on Friday, January 14. With the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the animated film tells the story of a music teacher looking for a big break as a jazz musician who must try to reunite his soul and his body when they are accidentally separated. $5. 7:30pm. 410 N. Superior St. 419-242-3490. valentinetheatre.com.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson and George Strait Perform “Country Boy” (video and song details)

Enjoy watching Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Country Boy" with Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley for an episode of CMT Giants . . . This Alan Jackson and George Strait collaboration occurred in 2008 for an episode of CMT Giants focused on Alan Jackson. This Alan Jackson hit was the third single from his album “Good Time” and was released in September 2008. In January 2009, “Country Boy” became his twenty-fifth Number One hit on the Billboard country singles charts, as well as the third straight Number One from the album.
MUSIC
Deadline

Allan Larson Dies: Father Of Playwright Jonathan Larson And Caretaker Of Legacy

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died. His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available. “Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.” Nanette Larson, wife...
CELEBRITIES

