Health Services

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Honors Medical Staff For Years Of Service

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of its medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s. St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their fifth anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. This year, the hospital honored those celebrating their service anniversary...

foxillinois.com

HSHS St. John's Hospital limits one visitor per patient

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Thursday updated its visitor guidelines by limiting patients to have only one visitor. All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entry into the facility. All visitors must have their temperature checked and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

HSHS St. John's: Don't go to the ER for COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital is hoping some people in the community stop coming into their facilities for COVID-19 testing. Instead, HSHS wants people who are looking to get a routine COVID-19 test, have no COVID-19 symptoms or mild to moderate ones to look elsewhere. If...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

'Above and beyond': Memorial Hospital of Chester honors 'superhuman efforts' of nurses with DAISY Award

Memorial Hospital of Chester held its biannual DAISY Award Ceremony Dec. 14. The ten nurses nominated for The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses were: Jerina Reese, RN; Kaitlynn Smith, RN; Lisa Wingerter, LPN; Marci Klein, RN; Kim Fedderke, RN; Heide Knop, RN; Audrie Otten, RN; Lane Gibbs, RN; Austin Gendron, RN; and Vicki Hamer, RN.
CHESTER, IL
921news.com

Debbie Kisner RETIRES After 50 Years of Service with Bates County Memorial Hospital

After 50 years of dedicated service to Bates County Memorial Hospital, Debbie Kisner, LPN, was honored with a retirement party on December 22, 2021. Debbie began her employment with BCMH during her senior year in high school in 1971 in the laboratory department. At that time, a new program offered part time on-the-job training while finishing school. Debbie continued working part time at the hospital until she went to college, and while completing her nursing program to become a licensed practical nurse.
BATES COUNTY, MO
1380kcim.com

St. Anthony Receives Two Women’s Choice Awards

St. Anthony Regional Hospital has received two national Women’s Choice Awards and is named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Satisfaction and for Emergency Care. St. Anthony has ranked sixth out of more than 1,050 hospitals and is in the top five percent of over 4,720 hospitals for Emergency care. They are one of 477 award recipients who have met the highest standards for emergency care in the nation. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort given by our staff,” says Vice President of Quality, Barb Toohey. “The pandemic has created so many additional challenges, so to receive these awards under the current circumstances shows how important providing quality care for our patients continues to be for our employees.” The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reports good patient experiences positively correlate to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes. Providing good patient experiences is also good for business as it results in greater employee morale and satisfaction thereby reducing turnover and helping recruit top talent. It also keeps patients loyal and happy and less likely to change providers or systems again helping the bottom line. Awards are determined through a combination of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The criteria also includes the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. New this year are hospitals that perform well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis.
CARROLL, IA
Breeze-Courier

Taylorville Memorial Hospital Honored for Excellence in Quality of Care

TAYLORVILLE – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Taylorville Memorial Hospital for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held Nov. 18 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy’s (FORHP’s) Medicare...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Mid-Hudson News Network

First baby of 2022 born at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital

WARWICK – A Port Jervis couple are the proud parents of the first baby born in 2022 at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick. Ariel Ivy Crespo was born to Madeline DeJesus and Joshua Crespo at 9:44 a.m. on January 2. Ariel weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and...
WARWICK, NY
gotowncrier.com

Palms West Hospital Honors Two Staff Members With Awards

Palms West Hospital has honored two of its exceptional medical professionals as its Daisy and BEE award winners for the winter quarter. The Daisy Award honors “the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day,” according to the Daisy Foundation. Recognized in December is Palms West...
HEALTH SERVICES
krcgtv.com

St. Mary's Hospital welcomes first baby of the New Year

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2022. Little Benjamin was born at 11:59 pm and weighed 7 lbs, 6 oz, to Maddie and Josiah Starnes of New Bloomfield. Mom Maddie said Benjamin was not due for another week. "I think he wanted to be a New Years' baby," said Maddie, in a statement from the hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
southfloridahospitalnews.com

St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital Welcome New Chief Nursing Officer

St. Mary’s Medical Center & the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital appoint Jessica Miller as their new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Prior to this appointment, Miller served as the CNO for former sister facilities, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center. She was also the lead CNO for the rest of Steward Healthcare’s Miami hospitals, which they recently acquired from Tenet Healthcare. She also served as the CNO for sister facility, Coral Gables Hospital. During her 13 years of service to Coral Gables Hospital, Miller led the quality, risk management, infection control and wound care departments. She was also responsible for overseeing numerous surveys from government and regulatory agencies, and played a key role in four of the hospital’s Top Performer in Key Quality Metrics recognitions from The Joint Commission. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Business Administration from Florida International University. Miller is bilingual in English and Spanish.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Activates Crisis Standards of Care Protocols

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center announced on Monday that they are implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols in response to the Omicron surge. The news comes as the university grapples with high patient admittance, depleting resources and staff shortages. On Monday, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record as they topped 2,700 patients admitted. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center is one of many hospitals to move to CSC protocols in hopes that they will be able to care for their increasing number of patients as safely as possible. “We have monitored this increasingly alarming...
EDUCATION
WTHR

Navy medical staff deployed to help Methodist Hospital with COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS — Health care workers at one Indianapolis hospital will be getting more help from the military. A 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will be deployed to IU Health Methodist Hospital to assist in the care of COVID-19 patients. The military assistance, which is also being deployed to a Wisconsin hospital, came at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Effingham Radio

Governor And Hospital Leaders Urge Hospitals To Postpone Non-Emergency Surgeries During Omicron Surge

To prepare for a likely surge of post-holiday Omicron COVID-19 cases and to prepare for a potential shortage of staffed ICU beds, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are urging hospitals to take every possible measure to maintain and expand bed capacity, including postponing non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as needed and without risking patient harm.
HEALTH SERVICES

