HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Honors Medical Staff For Years Of Service

St. Anthony Regional Hospital has received two national Women’s Choice Awards and is named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Satisfaction and for Emergency Care. St. Anthony has ranked sixth out of more than 1,050 hospitals and is in the top five percent of over 4,720 hospitals for Emergency care. They are one of 477 award recipients who have met the highest standards for emergency care in the nation. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort given by our staff,” says Vice President of Quality, Barb Toohey. “The pandemic has created so many additional challenges, so to receive these awards under the current circumstances shows how important providing quality care for our patients continues to be for our employees.” The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reports good patient experiences positively correlate to disease management, adherence to treatment plans and health outcomes. Providing good patient experiences is also good for business as it results in greater employee morale and satisfaction thereby reducing turnover and helping recruit top talent. It also keeps patients loyal and happy and less likely to change providers or systems again helping the bottom line. Awards are determined through a combination of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The criteria also includes the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. New this year are hospitals that perform well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis.

CARROLL, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO