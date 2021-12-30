ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Airport to receive boost of $15M for critical upgrades

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAgOC_0dZJwiEq00

Travelers may soon see improvements at Oakland International as the airport is getting a boost of $15 million in federal grant money.

Some of the improvements may include airfield safety projects, restrooms for companion care and gender inclusiveness, electrical charging stations, upgraded security systems and advanced ventilation and air conditioning systems, Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee announced Wednesday.

The grant money comes from the federal Department of Transportation as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Act signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The law brings critical investment to California to guarantee clean drinking water, improve highways and bridges, expand the EV charging network, increase safety on roads and streets and close the digital divide in neighborhoods like East Oakland.

"This funding will create good-paying union jobs in the East Bay, and will help modernize airport facilities and make operations more sustainable," Lee said in a statement.

Airport Aviation Director Bryant Francis said the money will provide greater safety, security and sustainability at Oakland International Airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Oakland#Security Systems#Air Conditioning#Infrastructure#Ev
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy