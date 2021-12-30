Oakland Airport to receive boost of $15M for critical upgrades

Travelers may soon see improvements at Oakland International as the airport is getting a boost of $15 million in federal grant money.

Some of the improvements may include airfield safety projects, restrooms for companion care and gender inclusiveness, electrical charging stations, upgraded security systems and advanced ventilation and air conditioning systems, Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee announced Wednesday.

The grant money comes from the federal Department of Transportation as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Act signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The law brings critical investment to California to guarantee clean drinking water, improve highways and bridges, expand the EV charging network, increase safety on roads and streets and close the digital divide in neighborhoods like East Oakland.

"This funding will create good-paying union jobs in the East Bay, and will help modernize airport facilities and make operations more sustainable," Lee said in a statement.

Airport Aviation Director Bryant Francis said the money will provide greater safety, security and sustainability at Oakland International Airport.